After graduating from Mankato West in 2018, soccer standout McKenna Buisman didn’t think she’d ever represent her hometown on the pitch again.
She started her college career at the University of Minnesota later that fall, and was plenty content with what she had done in her illustrious career with the Scarlets.
However, for Buisman and other local women who have moved on to play college soccer, another Mankato team has quickly risen to the forefront.
In its second season, the Mankato United Soccer Club’s Women’s Premier League team is quickly gaining steam, and it’s filled with local standouts like Buisman.
“It was really fun putting on a Mankato United jersey again,” Buisman said. “It had been awhile because I left to play for a couple club soccer teams when I was pretty young. I think it’s been seven or eight years.”
Mankato United general manager Rustin Luedtke estimates about a third of this season’s roster is comprised of graduates from West, Mankato East or Mankato Loyola, and about half the team is from Minnesota State.
The WPL is mostly made up of active college players, similar to soccer’s version of the Northwoods League.
The local flavor has led to some fun reunions, with players like Buisman and MSU’s Jenny Vetter getting to play with younger players they mentored in high school.
“Seeing girls that were seventh- and eighth-graders, ninth-graders when I was playing with them ... just seeing how they’ve developed, as well as playing with my former club teammates. It brings you back home in a way,” said Vetter, a 2018 East graduate.
The team has also given former crosstown rivals like Vetter and Buisman a chance to be on the same side.
Buisman and Vetter are the all-time leaders in points for both West and East, respectively, and are each in the midst of great college careers.
While they competed hard against each other in high school, they’ve always had a friendly relationship off the pitch and have enjoyed rekindling their youth soccer days playing for Mankato United.
“I think we both have a lot of mutual respect for each other,” Vetter said. “Between us, it’s never really been a rivalry ... I think we’ve both found our respective successes at our levels. To be able to play with her and kind of bring that full circle ... it’s been really fun. We complement each other well and make each other better.”
Added Buisman: “We’re definitely fans of each other and friends on and off the field. Always wanting the best for each other.”
After last season was cancelled by the pandemic, Mankato United is 3-2-1 so far this summer. The team usually trains multiple times per week and has allowed players who didn’t have much of a spring season to get back on the pitch after the fall college season was cancelled.
Luedtke has enjoyed having a team with so many Mankato United products, and feels the team’s local feel is just more evidence of the growth of girls and women’s soccer in Mankato.
“At one point ... maybe five or 10 years ago, people would have pointed at Mankato and said this is a softball town. The Peppers have done the things that they’ve done,” Luedtke said. “What has happened as far as the enthusiasm and the passion behind soccer. Parent involvement, coach involvement, coach development. ...
“I would say, by far now, if you listed out what the most popular sports are in Mankato, soccer is definitely going to be up there.”
