On March 13, Trista Hering and her Waterville-Elysian-Morristown teammates were supposed to play in the semifinals of the Class A girls basketball tournament.
Hering and many of the Bucs had lost in the championship game of the Class A volleyball tournament in the fall, and this was supposed to be redemption.
However, the sports world shut down March 13 due to COVID-19, abruptly ending the Bucs’ basketball season. About six weeks later, the situation became even worse, when Hering lost her softball season as well.
You’ll be hard pressed to find a class of 2020 athlete more affected by COVID-19 than Hering.
“We always tried to have good hopes throughout the whole thing,” Hering said. “It was hard. The girls that I was playing with were my sisters and my family. The bonds, memories and relationships we’ve made at Waterville are absolutely amazing.”
A few weeks ago, WEM softball coach Crystal Lamont noticed the baseball senior salute that was being put on by the St. Paul Saints and local baseball coaches.
The “senior salute” concept seemed like a good one, so Lamont quickly texted Hering to see what she thought of the idea. Hering loved it, and with that, a southern Minnesota senior salute softball game was born.
“All the seniors, they work so hard from the time they’re young,” Lamont said. “The year you get most excited about is your senior year. ... I was just disappointed for them that they didn’t get that opportunity.”
The game will be a seven-inning contest featuring nine seniors from the Valley Conference against nine seniors from the Gopher Conference. It will be played at Waterville, complete with umpires, an announcer and T-shirts to commemorate the event.
“I knew we only had a couple weeks to plan it, so we threw it together very, very fast,” Lamont said. “(We) just want to put on the best show we can in the short amount of time that we have.”
For Blooming Prairie’s Julia Worke, softball has been a constant in her life since kindergarten. When her coach texted her about the game, Worke was about to pack all her softball stuff away because she didn’t think it would ever be used again.
Worke looks forward to playing with a few teammates and some of the players she’s played against, but the best part will just be getting back out on the field.
“I’m kinda looking forward to the competition,” Worke said. “Sports haven’t been around for what, six months? Getting back into the competitive state is going to be fun.”
Added Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s Mandy Gruis: “To hear that we would play with our conference, instead of against them, I really liked that idea.”
For Hering, Worke and Gruis, playing an exhibition in August isn’t going to make up for a lost season.
However, for a group that was completely robbed of doing something they love, putting on the high school jersey one final time will definitely provide some of the closure that has been missing for months.
“I still have that jersey sitting in my house,” Hering said with a laugh. “I’m so excited to just put that back on again.”
The game will be at 6 p.m. today at the high school softball field at Waterville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.