MANKATO — People run marathons for a lot of different reasons.
For some, it's a one-time thing, something that needs to be checked off the bucket list.
For others, who do more running, there may be a specific time in mind.
Nick Wimmer's goal coming into Saturday's Mankato Marathon was simple: win.
He did just that Saturday morning, completing the 26.2-mile course with a time of 2:35:28, about a minute off his personal record.
"I've done several big marathons but never one that I had a real shot at winning," Wimmer said. "I was looking for one where I could potentially win, and this one looked like it could be close."
Wimmer, who is from Minneapolis, has seen a lot when it comes to marathons. He's competed in Grandma's in Duluth, Fargo, Boston and Berlin.
Running has almost always been part of Wimmer's life, even if he's not training. He grew up in Michigan and ran cross country and track at Michigan Tech, the name on the singlet he wore Saturday.
Staying in running shape is something he makes a point of doing, even when he's not training for anything specific. This generally includes 30 to 40 easy miles each week.
"I started training for this around mid-August," Wimmer said. "I think I went out a little too fast because I wanted to keep pace with the leader, but once I passed him, it went pretty smooth."
On the women's side, it was Rebekah Mayer of Eden Prairie winning with a time of 3:01:55. The time was good for 14th overall.
For Mayer, the Mankato Marathon was the continuation of a love affair that has spanned most of her life, and has no end in sight.
"My first track race ever, I was 9 years old," Mayer said. "I remember winning it, and I've been in love ever since."
When it comes to marathons, she's run Twin Cities three times; Boston three times; New York, Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Duluth's Grandma's Marathon, making Mankato her 11th. The Miami Marathon in Florida is next on her list.
Mayer, a mother of three, was a six-time All-American in cross country and track at Division II Adams State between 2001 and 2004. She was also part of Grizzlies' 2003 cross country national championship team.
"It's hard," Mayer said of balancing being mother, working and staying in great running shape. "A lot of early mornings, sometimes I even have to run during lunch."
For Mayer, running is way more than just a hobby or a sport, it's something she deals with every day at her job as the national program manager for Lifetime Run.
"Running has defined so much of my life," Mayer said. "It's my passion, my community and my job. It's done so much for me through the years."
It was an interesting day from a weather standpoint, with a massive change from start to finish. The 7:30 a.m. start meant the full marathoners spent the beginning of their race in the rain that covered large parts of the area early Saturday morning.
As the race went on, the skies cleared, giving way to favorable racing conditions. There was also very little wind, a key factor for runners in long races.
"It was perfect with the sprinkling rain the first six or seven miles. That keeps you cool," marathoner Evan Richardson of Rochester said. "The cloud cover throughout most of it was good, too."
Anther big storyline heading into race day was the new urban course and its effect on runners.
The late loop in Sibley Park was replaced by a stretch in west Mankato. The course also featured more twists and turns through Mankato's hilltop neighborhoods before going downtown for miles 9, 10 and 11.
"It had a little of everything, urban, highways and some trails," Wimmer said.
"The runners in the half and full kinda came together," Richardson said. "There were some pretty crowded water stations toward the end."
Kyle Smith (2:40.26) of Duluth took second on the men's side. Ali Khalili (02:43:43) of Byron was third, Soren Dybing (2:48.05) of Bemidji was fourth and Sam Hodgson (2:48:05) of Mankato rounded out the top five.
For the women, Janet Smith (3:18.59) of Dundas was second. Parry Larson (3:23.22) of Cologne finished third, Heather Camp (3:26.37) from North Mankato was fourth and Kaija Staley (3:32.55) of Rochester took fifth.
