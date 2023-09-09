When Marshall Foerner was being recruited in 2018, the massive offensive lineman from Illinois was so impressed with Minnesota State’s style of play and the dedication to winning the line of scrimmage that he didn’t really look at other colleges.
“The pride they took with running the ball, I just wanted to be part of that,” Foerner said.
The offensive line will be on display for recruits and fans on Saturday as the Mavericks take on Wayne State at 6 p.m. at Blakeslee stadium. The linemen are the most experienced position group on the team, with four returning starters and six players who started at least six games last season.
The Mavericks opened the season last week with a 54-26 win at Sioux Falls, with Minnesota State gaining 642 yards, including 461 yards rushing. It’s the highest rushing total for Minnesota State since gaining 502 yards in a playoff game against Midwestern State in 2017.
“I thought they did a good job of opening holes and creating lanes, and our running backs did a good job,” coach Todd Hoffner said. “I was pleased with the start. (Our linemen) were important in our ability to run the ball when we wanted to run and throw the ball when we wanted to throw.”
The offensive line is big, starting with Foerner, a 6-foot-7, 305-pound left tackle. Right tackle Trevor Masten, who missed the opener with an injury, is 6-6 and 300, and Deontae Veney, at 6-6 and 295, filled in.
Guards Nathan Gribble (6-5, 295) and Keeshawn Westley (6-4, 295) and center Zach Roggow (6-5, 305) start in the middle. Colby Hartig (6-4, 300) is also in the rotation.
Westley, a transfer from Kentucky Wesleyan, is the only senior in the line, and the rest of the group was recruited to Minnesota State.
“We work hard in practice and not get too high,” said Foerner, who has 18 starts in his career. “We know that we’re going to face a good defense Saturday so we have to bring it if we want to have a good day.”
Hoffner said he likes to get at least 200 yards rushing each game, converting on third downs and controlling the ball and field position. Against Sioux Falls, the Mavericks were 10 of 14 on third-down conversions and didn’t attempt a punt.
“I like to get through four, five games to see how teams are committed to stopping the run,” Hoffner said. “This game was a big spike and I like what we did, but where do we go from here?”
Foerner said he looks forward to the next challenge, and Wayne State has a more experienced defense than Sioux Falls. Hoffner said the passing game needs to improve, but he can’t ignore the opportunities that the offense line creates in the run game.
“We want to establish the run, but you also can’t try to stuff 10 pounds of sausage into a five-pound container,” Hoffner said. “If teams take away the run, we have to be able to throw the football effectively. That changes what the defense thinks is coming next.”
