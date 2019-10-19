MANKATO — The Minnesota State football team’s motto each week is “1-0,” but after accomplishing that goal six times already this season against some of the best competition in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, there’s also the temptation to look ahead to next month, when the schedule gets easier with playoff games looming.
“On paper, it looks like we should win, but you have to respect every opponent,” senior defensive end Jordan Bergren said. “If we can get ahead, then we can get the younger guys some playing time and keep the older players fresh.”
Minnesota State (6-0) hosts Mary (1-5) in a Northern Sun game today, starting at 1 p.m. at Blakeslee Stadium. Following last week’s 39-7 win at Northern State, the Mavericks have beaten teams with a combined record of 23-13. The last five teams on Minnesota State’s schedule have a combined record of 7-23.
“We talked about it on Sunday,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “It’s all about us and our preparation. We want to make sure that every week, we meet or exceed our standards of excellence. It’s doesn’t matter who we’re playing.”
Regardless of opponent, the Mavericks, who remain at No. 3 in both national polls, have a list of about 20 goals for every game, which Hoffner considers standards of excellence. Some of the more prominent goals on that list include: scoring 31 points or more, holding opponents to 19 points or less, winning the turnover ratio, rushing for 200 yards and allowing fewer than 100 yards rushing.
“If you do these things, you can have a championship team, regardless of the opponent,” Hoffner said.
The Mavericks rank No. 3 in Division II for possession time at 34:33 per game, which is about 9 minutes more than their opponents. Bergren said the defensive linemen rotate every three plays, which has helped the Mavericks’ defense play at a championship level, leading Division II in scoring defense, allowing just 8.8 points per game with only 30 points in the last five games. Minnesota State also ranks fifth in rushing defense at 56.2 yards per game.
“We’re confident in everyone’s ability,” Bergren said. “We don’t really have have season goals, but we have goals every week that help us win.”
Resting players is a tricky subject. Senior running back Nate Gunn, who became the Mavericks’ career rushing and touchdowns leader earlier this season and ranks fourth in Division II with 805 yards rushing, will have limited touches the rest of the regular season, provided that Minnesota State is winning each week. Hoffner said that it’s no secret that Gunn is very good, and the Mavericks are better when he’s healthy so he may get some rest over the next five weeks.
“Nate could lead the nation in rushing if we gave him 30 carries every week, but is it worth it?” Hoffner said. “It’s a tricky balance of finding when enough is enough and how much is too much. Going 1-0 each week is the most important thing.”
While it’s easy to control the snap count for running backs, Hoffner said it’s trickier with another position groups. Offensive linemen need more reps to build chemistry, though the Mavericks have quality depth at all five positions. Limiting the playing time of defensive players hasn’t been an issue because the offense has controlled the ball, and opponents are only averaging 54 plays per game, more than 20 less than Minnesota State’s offense. Against Northern State, the defense forced eight three-and-outs.
“Defensively, we had a lot of guys back so we were hitting on all cylinders right away at fall camp,” Bergren said. “The defense wanted to prove ourselves. A lot of people were talking about the offense and how they were going to be really good, so the defense kind of had a chip on their shoulder.”
Bergren said that at this time of the season, the motivation has to come from within. As a senior, he’s only guaranteed two more home games so he’s going to focus on each one.
“I’ve go too much going on, with practice and school, that I don’t have time to look ahead,” Bergren said. “The coaches can look ahead because they have to.”
Notes: Tight ends Blake VerMulm and Logan Wolf are both questionable for today’s game with injuries. ... Backup offensive lineman Alex Palme will miss today’s game. ... The Oct. 26 game against Minnesota Crookston has been moved to the University of North Dakota’s stadium and will start at 6 p.m. Minnesota Crookston’s field was damaged by weather earlier in the season.
