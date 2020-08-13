It’s been a challenge to be the general manager of a Northwoods League baseball team, or any other sports franchise, with this summer’s unprecedented health and safety hurdles making it tough to build a roster or put on a game.
But Justin White has enjoyed every minute of working for the Mankato MoonDogs, almost.
“I was really looking forward to hosting the All-Star game,” White said. “I think we were going to put on one of the best All-Star experiences for the players, fans, the community. That left a small hole (in my experience), but every night, showing up at the ballpark, seeing friends getting together for a chat, that’s what I’ll miss. I still enjoy every game night.”
White, 28, has resigned after one season as the MoonDogs’ general manager. He will be moving to the Detroit, Michigan, where his wife Erika, who recently graduated from medical school, started a four-year residency as she works toward becoming an ophthalmologist.
His last day on the job will be Aug. 21. There are no Northwoods League franchises near Detroit.
“I’ll have to hide that night so people can’t see the tears in my eyes,” White said. “Family always comes first, and I need to support my wife.”
White started as a MoonDogs’ intern five years ago, and he became the assistant general manager last season.
He is a lifelong Mankato resident who remembers watching the Mashers, Mankato’s original Northwoods League franchise. He graduated from Mankato West in 2010 and Minnesota State in 2014, getting his master’s degree in 2016.
“He’s done an amazing job,” MoonDogs owner Chad Surprenant said. “GM is a tough job, and it was tougher this year with all the curveballs thrown at us. He couldn’t have done a better and he had a positive attitude despite all of the challenges.”
White said he’s at his best at the ballpark, trying to organize the staff and make sure the patrons have good entertainment. He gets a sparkle in his eyes when he sees someone walk by with a beer and hot dog, enjoying the baseball.
“It’s always sad when players leave (at the end of the season),” White said. “When the players thank the staff and talk about what a great organization this is, I get a great sense of gratitude.”
Surprenant said he will take some time before deciding on White’s successor. He expects the upcoming offseason to be even more challenge than the last, building a nationwide roster and planning a schedule with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a lot of continuity in this organization, but I think we’re going to have to look at everything in a much different light,” Surprenant said.
White said he will be teaching an online course in sports marketing for Minnesota State this fall. He’ll look into any job opportunities with Detroit’s professional organizations, though it’s not a great time for employment opportunities in that field.
In four years, he hopes that he can relocate back to southern Minnesota, perhaps even rejoin the MoonDogs.
“The Mankato area has been so great to me,” he said. “I’ll have to get used to living in a big city. It will be a different pace of life.
“I told (the owners) if they need someone to serve beer, I’ll be there,” White said. “If something opens in the front office, I’d love to be considered for that. I’ve developed so many lifelong relationships here. There’s been a lot of fun times.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.