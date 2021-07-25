As Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings stood at the 16th tee at the annual Dan Meyer Blue Line Club Golf Classic on Monday, there was a certain peace.
The sun was shining at Mankato Golf Club, the annual tournament was full, and unlike last year’s event, there wasn’t a massive cloud of uncertainty snuffing out the fun.
“It’s great to see not only a little bit of normalcy going on, but then just seeing the people that invest in our program, in the women’s program every year being able to support us, and us being able show them the appreciation that we have for what they do,” Hastings said.
The Blue Line Club, which supports both programs, has held strong through the pandemic despite the challenges faced by many local businesses.
With fans set to return to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center later this year, things are continuing to move in the right direction for the club.
The men’s team is coming off its run to the Frozen Four, and the women’s team took major strides in the tough WCHA in coach John Harrington’s sixth season.
“It’s not a bandwagon, but people want to get on board and support what they see because they know it’s good for the town, good for the community,” Blue Line Club president Jason Beal said. “I can’t wait to see the fans in the stands.”
Added Hastings: “We’re very appreciative of what they do because it makes it that much more special. We’re very excited about the opportunity to go out and compete, but when you have the opportunity to do it in front of the people who support you and and people who mean a lot to your program, it’s fantastic.”
Despite the season still being a couple months away, the return to normal is already happening on the ice.
The teams usually spend six weeks together in Mankato each summer training, weightlifting and skating, but that wasn’t able to happen in 2020, with only a handful of players being in town due to the pandemic.
Instead of being in their normal controlled environment, Minnesota State strength and conditioning director Tom Inkrott sent players personalized workout plans that they could do at home.
Inkrott was able to give some direction via video, but it wasn’t the same.
This year, players in both programs have been back in town for the most part over the last six weeks, doing things they would normally do — on and off the ice.
“We missed out on all that social development (last summer),” Harrington said. “Doing things together, getting to know each other. Having our players be big sisters to the new players that are coming in. ...
“I think it was noticeable on our team last year throughout the year. ... We’re excited that we’ve been able to do this and get most of our team back. It can only help us.”
Hastings knows the on-ice gains from the summer session will also be important, but acknowledged the importance in relationship building.
At times last year, the teams weren’t able to be in one locker room and meetings weren’t fully in-person, or were simply done virtually.
Things are back to normal on that front as well, which has allowed him to get back to teaching.
“The more you have an opportunity to get to know a human being, the better opportunity you have to help them get to where they want to get to,” Hastings said. “It gives us a little bit more of a head start on where we want to get to.”
