When Jamie Nelson and Sydney Langseth signed with the Minnesota State women’s hockey team, they were each well aware that the Mavericks were in need of offensive production.
And one day, they both hoped to be able to help provide that production.
Just four games into their respective college careers, that day has already arrived, as Langseth and Nelson are tied for the team lead with three points.
“In my eyes, I don’t see myself as a goal scorer, but I do see myself as a playmaker,” Nelson said. “I thought that I could bring that aspect to the team, where I could help set my teammates up for more scoring chances.”
Added Langseth: “It’s nerve-wracking at times, but overall, I think it’s exciting. It’s what I came here to do.”
The best part: they’re getting to play together on the same line.
“I think the big thing about them is their ability to think the game. I’ve always thought that’s how the good players stay good,” Minnesota State coach John Harrington said. “They think the game together ... they’re predictable to each other because they play the same type of game.”
With Nelson and Langseth playing the wing positions, Harrington knew he needed a veteran to center the group.
With the delayed start to the season, he had a lot of time to see how different combinations worked, but he ended going with what seemed like the logical choice: junior Claire Butorac, Nelson’s good friend and former high school linemate at Andover.
When Butorac was a senior and Nelson was a sophomore, the two led the Huskies in points with 64 and 60, respectively. Nelson verbally committed to the Mavericks that season, so the reunion has been several years in the making.
“She’s one of my best friends, like my little sister,” Butorac said of Nelson. “We were wearing purple jerseys in high school, and she goes ‘I’m going to be wearing purple for four more years.’ That’s how she told me she was committed to Mankato.”
Added Langseth: “Their chemistry is great ... I’m kind of learning their style of play, and so far, I think I’ve fit into that, and we’re all meshing well together.”
Thus far, the trio has already produced eight of the team’s 20 points, including three of its seven goals. Harrington acknowledged that freshman seasons always come with ups and downs, but that’s where he feels Butorac perfectly complements the wingers.
As a strong defensive forward, he’s confident she’ll see the two freshmen through the hard times.
“Claire is a very responsible player, a 200-foot player. Somebody who works as hard on the defensive side as the offensive side,” Harrington said. “I think her, along with those two ... it just kind of went together, with them having a little freedom offensively and Claire kind of being the defensive glue.”
While some coaches love to constantly tinker with lines, Harrington admittedly prefers continuity.
That’s fine with Butorac, Nelson and Langseth as they hope to stay together as long as possible.
“I think if we keep producing, we’ll stay together,” Langseth said. “I think the coaches like us together, and we all like being on a line together, so I think this could last for a long time.”
