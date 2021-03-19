Walker Duehr had seen the movie before.
A slow start.
Eight games into this season, he didn’t have a point.
Last season, he dealt with a preseason injury and only had three points in his first 13 games, a stretch that ended up taking him out of a stacked MSU lineup for some games in the middle of the season.
While it was hard not to think back to what happened the previous year, MSU coach Mike Hastings wasn’t at all unhappy with Duehr’s play, which he communicated to him on several occasions.
“A player wants validation. A player wants feedback for the hard work,” Hastings said. “The feedback, a lot of times for a forward is goals, assists ... I thought he was working his tail off. I thought he was doing everything in his power to impact games, and the points just weren’t coming.
“I said ‘hey, you know (our) relationship. If you’re not doing the things you need to be doing, do you think I’d be telling you that, because I have before. ... I want you to keep believing in yourself.’”
About two months later, Duehr is still doing those things, and the points have followed.
Much like last season, Duehr has gone on a second-half surge. Since his dry spell to start the season, he’s recorded 15 points in his last 16 games. He now has five points in his last seven games.
“It’s frustrating not being able to perform on the scoresheet and help the team in that way,” Duehr said. “I kept reminding myself that I’ve been here before. Just keep working and doing the things I’m doing.”
For Duehr, that oftentimes involves keeping it simple. At 6-foot-2, 211 pounds, he’s one of MSU’s “heavy” guys, and is a handful to play against in the offensive zone.
When Duehr possesses the puck, it’s nearly impossible to knock him off it, and he’s found success playing with players like Brendan Furry and Jared Spooner, who have similar games.
“I try to stick with my game, which is being heavy below the dots, holding onto pucks and bringing pucks to the net, which doesn’t always show up on the scoresheet,” Duehr said. “I feel like I can make a difference in the game just wearing down the other team.
“Recently, with some confidence ... I’ve been able to generate some chances for myself and my teammates.”
Five things to know
The No. 3 Mavericks (20-3-1) host Northern Michigan (10-16-1) in a single-elimination WCHA semifinal at 2:07 p.m. Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The winner will advance to play the winner of Bemidji State and Lake Superior State at 7:07 p.m. Saturday in the WCHA championship. MSU’s games will be televised on Spectrum channels 191 and 826 and can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Postseason stress: A lot is made of the typical postseason pressure athletes and coaches deal with each season. Intense games, teams fighting for their lives and seasons ending because of one poor performance are just features that come with playoff-time. However, this year, COVID-19 has added a new layer. Athletes know what a positive test or outbreak could mean in the midst of a tournament, and despite all the precautions they take, it’s still a big stressor.
“Even though we do keep our circle tight, doing all that stuff, you don’t know where you can catch something like that,” defenseman Riese Zmolek said. “When the notification comes up on our phone for when we get those results back, your heart races a little bit.”
2. All-Decade honors: Forwards Matt Leitner and Marc Michaelis, along with goaltender Dryden McKay, were each selected to the WCHA’s All-Decade team for the 2010s this week, while Hastings was picked as the league’s Coach of the Decade. Hastings credited some of the all-time greats he’s worked under, two specifically, who earned Coach of the Decade honors in different decades.
“Don Lucia, Dean Blais, I was able to work with both of those men, so I was able to learn a lot from what they were doing and the success that they have had,” Hastings said. “When you start looking at those names, it’s a very special honor.”
3. Lutz update: Forward Reggie Lutz missed last week’s series with Ferris State due to an injury, something that ended up reverberating throughout the MSU lineup. Hastings tried moving things around to replace Lutz, who has been a stalwart on the top line with Jake Jaremko and Todd Burgess. Hastings indicated that Lutz is good to go for this weekend’s games, which should help bring some stability to MSU’s lineup.
4. The state of MSU: The Mavericks got all they could handle from Ferris State last weekend but were able to get the sweep. MSU enters championship weekend hoping to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which two wins would almost certainly do.
5. Scouting the Wildcats: MSU swept Northern Michigan Jan. 2-3, winning 5-0 and 4-0, respectively. However, the Huskies had only played four games at that point, as COVID-19 took a massive toll on the team in the first half. The Wildcats defeated Bowling Green last weekend in the quarterfinals, and are led by forwards Joseph Nardi and Andre Ghantous, both of whom earned All-WCHA honors last week.
