Dryden McKay and the Minnesota State men’s hockey team didn’t need to see preseason polls and awards to know expectations would be high this season.
But now that they’re out, what was expected has been confirmed.
McKay, who was a first-team All-American last season, was named the WCHA preseason player of the year, as determined by a vote of the league’s media, which was released Monday.
McKay got six of 10 first-place votes and received 25 points on the 3-2-1 voting scale. He edged Northern Michigan’s Griffin Loughran, who received 21 points.
McKay was also unanimously picked as the goalie on the All-WCHA team. The rest of the All-WCHA team featured Lougran, Bowling Green’s Connor Ford and Bemidji State’s Owen Sillinger at forward, with BSU’s Elias Rosen and Ferris State’s Jake Willets at defenseman.
“I’m happy for him ... he deserves being recognized as somebody who could be player of the year,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said of McKay. “The competition he has within himself to play at an elite level is what separates him.”
McKay, a junior, is coming off one of the best seasons in program history, going 30-4-2 with 10 shutouts, a .942 save percentage and a 1.31 goals-against average.
He was one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, which goes to the nation’s top goalie, as well as a top-10 Hobey Baker Award candidate.
However, that was last year. This year, McKay knows he will be in the spotlight, but preseason awards aren’t going to change the way he approaches the game.
“I try not to focus too much on pressure from the outside,” McKay said. “I feel like I put a lot of pressure on myself and have standards for myself. As long as I live up to those standards ... I don’t really have to worry about outside pressures or other people’s opinions.”
Another MSU standout in the individual award voting was Akito Hirose, who finished second in the rookie of the year voting with 14 points. Hirose, a freshman, was named the top defenseman in the British Columbia Hockey League last season. Michigan Tech’s Carson Bantle, a United States Hockey League standout and Arizona Coyotes draft pick, finished just ahead of Hirose with 16 points.
MSU’s Tanner Edwards, Connor Gregga, Ondrej Pavel and Jake Livingstone also received votes for rookie of the year.
“The strength that stands out most to me is his hockey sense,” Hastings said of Hirose. “When you have the ability to process the game quickly ... I think there’s a confidence that comes with that. That’s what I feel separates him coming into college hockey.”
Several other Mavericks received votes for various individual awards, including Nathan Smith, who got two points in player of the year voting. Lucas Sowder, Smith, Jared Spooner and Jack McNeely each received votes for the All-WCHA team.
Unsurprisingly, the Mavericks were unanimously picked as the league’s top team, coming off a 31-5-2 season. MSU has received similar love in the USCHO.com poll and the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Poll, where it’s ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.
Those are high expectations, but Hastings knows they don’t mean much.
“We know what walked out the door ... there’s teams that didn’t lose what we lost,” Hastings said. “But there’s an expectation year in and year out for us to compete for championships.
“We want that expectation to continue.”
Bemidji State was ranked second in the WCHA preseason poll with 89 points, followed by Bowling Green (76), Northern Michigan (68), Michigan Tech (67), Lake Superior State (44), Alaska (40), Ferris State (33), Alaska Anchorage (21) and Alabama Huntsville (12).
Minnesota State will open its season with a nonconference series at Bemidji State on Nov. 20-21.
