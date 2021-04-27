MANKATO — Even though she attends Mankato East, Mackenzie Schweim felt at home the first time she visited the Minnesota State women's basketball program.
"The coaching staff was awesome, the players were nice, and the facilities were amazing," Schweim said. "It was the right fit for me."
Last week, the Mankato East junior guard announced her commitment to play at Minnesota State. Schweim joins Ava Stier of Waconia as early commits to the Mavericks. They can sign letters of intent in the fall.
Schweim said she considered Concordia-St. Paul and St. Thomas but quickly felt the connection to Minnesota State, even though with pandemic restrictions, it's been tougher to get to know the players and staff. She knew of point guard Joey Batt, having played against her in high school.
"After my visit, I knew MSU is where I wanted to go so I decided to commit a little early," she said.
Schweim, a 5-foot-10 wing player, averaged 17.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals. She had three double-doubles, with high games of 25 points and 13 rebounds, She had two games when she made four 3-pointers.
"She's really improved, in all areas," East coach Rob Stevermer said. "She's been able to score at every level she's played, but she's really developed the ability to see the floor. She's getting a lot of attention from the defense, and she's learning to see the opportunities for herself and her teammates."
She, who plans to pursue a degree in dental hygiene, has scored 1,455 points in her career, which ranks seventh in program history. With another good season, she could threaten the record of 1,989 points, held by Amy Swanson.
Schweim also had 620 rebounds in her career.
Schweim seems to fit the Mavericks' full-court, up-tempo style, with pressure defense and wide-open offense. She had 42 steals and 46 deflections, and she made 37 3-pointers, with two games with 4, and shot 31.1% from behind the arc.
Schweim has been playing AAU basketball with the Minnesota Stars, having already played in two tournaments.
"My plan is to get in the weight room and get stronger," she said. "I need to be in the gym, working on my game, because it's a big step from high school to MSU."
Schweim has been on the varsity since eighth grade, helping the Cougars improve from 5-21 that season to 14-6 this season.
Having already decided on her college, she said she could focus on helping her team at East continue to be successful.
"At first, it was tough, but we've really improved as a team," Schweim said. "I love playing at East. We have some big plans for next season."
