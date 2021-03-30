MANKATO — Megan Geraets went to the state track meet in eighth grade. She also went as a freshman and sophomore.
The Mankato East senior likely would have made it again last season, but the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to her run, quite literally. On the first day of track practice on Monday, she said she’s a little concerned that nearly two years after her last track meet, she’ll be a bit rusty.
“I think my drive will pull me through,” Geraets said at a windy Wolverton Field. “I have a passion to compete.”
Boys and girls golf, boys tennis, baseball, softball and boys and girls track teams in Minnesota were allowed to hold their first practice Monday. Boys and girls lacrosse teams won’t get to have their first practice until April 5.
Boys tennis teams can start scheduling matches on Thursday, while other sports can begin competitions on April 8. Lacrosse teams can open the season on April 15.
The Minnesota State High School League is recommending that schools not schedule games on consecutive dates, with conference and local competition only. Masks are still required for players, coaches and fans.
The number of competitions for each sport has been reduced, but a full postseason is planned.
Despite the high winds, it was a great day for teams whose seasons were cancelled by the pandemic last year.
Geraets, a sprinter and jumper, worked out with her sister last spring, hoping the season would begin. In the summer, she attended jumping camps to work on techniques.
But track is a team sport, which couldn’t happen a year ago.
“It’s great to be back on the track with everybody,” Geraets said. “We can see who’s coming out for track. It’s not a Zoom call or on the Internet, it’s nice to see people in person.”
Sam Stier is in his first season as the head coach for Mankato West baseball, taking over when Ethan Anderson resigned last summer after 20 years with the program.
The freshmen and sophomores worked out in one group, while juniors and seniors practiced separately, in keeping with social-distancing guidelines.
Max Goertzen and Jake Maes, a pair of seniors at West, didn’t get this day last year, getting their baseball fix with summer Legion and town-ball teams.
“It’s really exciting to be out here with all the guys,” Goertzen said. “You just never know when you’re going to get shut down for two week. You have to enjoy every day and make the most of it.”
Added Maes: “It’s nice that it’s an early spring. We might be able to get started right away.”
With games starting in less than two weeks, Stier, who would have been the freshman coach at West last season, said it’s important to be organized and engaged.
The Scarlets do have some players who saw varsity action in 2019, but there are some that haven’t swung the bat in two years. Stier will have limited time to get to know his players.
“It’s nice to get out here on the field and play some catch,” he said. “This is what these guys love to do.”
