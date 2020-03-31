Control what you can control. Use this time to become a better you. If you’re worried or scared, that’s OK, but try not to hold onto those fears too long. See the opportunities in difficult times.
For the last 12 years, Cindra Kamphoff has worked with local college and high-school athletes in the area, trying to help them reach their maximum performance.
But the coronavirus is a mysterious opponent, with tentacles of adversity that most people have never faced.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty out there,” said Kamphoff, a professor in Sport & Performance Psychology at Minnesota State and a certified mental-performance professional. “We don’t know long this is going to last. We don’t know if someone close to us is going to get sick.
“It’s important to pay attention to what you’re feeling and know that it’s OK. It’s natural to be frustrated or angry. For so many, their college careers were over quicker than they expected.”
Kamphoff’s expertise has been helpful in these unusual times, when athletes, and everyone else, are asked to stay at home, with limited equipment and opportunities to continue a year-round workout regimen. She hosted a webinar last week that drew more than 400 viewers, with one mother commenting about how badly she feels for her child who is missing out on senior activities and another athlete struggling with a season that abruptly ended.
“The last week, we’ve all felt a lot of fear and anxiety,” she said. “Now, we have to do what’s best for ourselves, our families and our communities.
“Times of difficulty can be a gift because it teaches you new coping skills. All of this is hard, but for athletes, they need to find something that will help them become better.”
Colleges have canceled their spring seasons, while high schools have delayed that decision, offering a glimmer of hope to a restless athlete who had already started to prepare for this season.
Jon Ludwig, who had just started his sixth season with the Minnesota State baseball program, was as surprised as all athletes when the shutdown came. The Mavericks were 13 games into the season when the team gathered at a restaurant in Florida. The players saw the notice on TV that the NBA was shutting down, and Ludwig said the jokes started about what would be the next sport to go.
The next day, on the bus heading to the field, the players joked about how this could be the last game of the season.
“Then we heard that Division I was shutting down, and it became more real,” Ludwig said. “Really, nobody was super-bummed right away because I don’t think it really set in. Then we got back (to Mankato), and we had a team meeting. That’s when we knew it was over. All the work you put in during the fall and the winter, and boom ... it was over. It was tough.”
Ludwig’s journey has been a series of overcoming hurdles. After redshirting as a freshman, he pitched through the pain of an elbow injury, which eventually required surgery. After taking a medical redshirt, he pitched the last two seasons, hoping to catch the attention of professional scouts.
But the scouts wanted to see him pitch again this season, his sixth at Minnesota State, before the June draft, which might decide his future in the sport
“I’m finally healthy, we have a good team, we can make a run ... and the season ends,” Ludwig said. “Your dreams are crushed; it’s been pretty tough.”
So Ludwig has had to refocus his goals, still hoping to get drafted. He has stayed in Mankato, trying to keep his arm in shape. It’s routine that drives an athlete, and that routine has been disrupted, giving him plenty of, maybe too much, free time.
“What I wouldn’t give to be playing a Wednesday doubleheader, 38 degrees, freezing my (behind),” Ludwig said.
For athletes who will compete in the upcoming fall seasons, Kamphoff suggests that they take the extra time to start getting ready now, trying to figure out ways that they can become better at their craft in the next four months. Those who improve now will have the advantage in the next season.
“Focusing on attitude and preparation will lead to better performance,” Kamphoff said.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
