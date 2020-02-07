MANKATO — Allowing a national-best 1.53 goals per game, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s bread and butter is its defense, players and coaches regularly say.
“We have high-end talent up front,” junior defenseman Connor Mackey said. “But when we can give up zero or one goal, that’s our identity. We don’t want to give up a goal at all.”
The third-ranked Mavericks are fifth in the country in goals scored, averaging 3.67 per game. They’re also first in goal margin, scoring 64 more goals this season than their opponents.
The Mavericks have, statistically, one of the top goaltenders in the country in Dryden McKay, but that latter statistic has as much to do with what might be an overlooked defensive corps, the group between the goalie and the high-scoring offense.
“Defending,” Mackey said. “And not just the D but the forwards, too, playing as a group of five in the D zone — in all three zones, for that matter. I think when we’re at our best, we’re hard defensively and just being honest.”
There’s been a consistency among the Mavericks’ defensemen. While the forward depth has been tested due to recent injuries, the defensive pairings haven’t changed too much over this season’s 30 games.
Seniors Ian Scheid and Edwin Hookenson and junior Jack McNeely have played in every game.
Junior Riese Zmolek has missed one game, and Mackey has missed two. Sophomore Andy Carroll has played in 25 games. Wyatt Amodt has played in 13.
“First of all, they’re battle-tested,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. “They’ve been around for a bit. (They’ve) played a lot of minutes. … When you can talk about guys that have played the amount of games, the amount of minutes, the situations that they have over their careers here, that’s something you want to lean on because they’ve got some rubber on the road. They’ve been around a little bit.”
Mackey leads the Mavericks at plus-20, followed by McNeely at plus-17. Scheid is sixth on the team at plus-12.
Hookenson has blocked 40 shots, and Zmolek has turned away 39. Scheid and McNeely each had 34 blocks.
“It’s awesome, having the same lineup,” Mackey said. “Everyone’s pretty comfortable with each other. The chemistry has been there since last season. We’re all close off the ice — all of us, all nine of us. Whoever’s playing, we seem to all fit well together. It’s been a fun group.”
It’s also a group that can score and contribute to the offense when it needs to — and it has of late.
Mackey is coming off a five-point weekend at Alaska Anchorage in which he had a goal and two assists in Friday’s 7-1 victory and assists on both of the Mavericks’ extra-attacker goals in their mad scramble to tie Saturday’s game and force overtime.
Scheid scored the game-tying goal with half a second left in regulation and also scored during the 3-on-3 overtime to give the Mavericks the extra point for the WCHA standings.
Mackey is MSU’s top-scoring defenseman with 20 points, including four goals. Scheid has 16 points, with one goal (the 3-on-3 goal doesn’t count for official statistics).
McNeely, who scored his third goal of the season on Friday, has a career-high 11 points. Two weeks earlier at Bowling Green his shot in overtime hit traffic and led to Nathan Smith’s game-winning goal. On Jan. 24 against Bemidji State, Carroll went hard to the net, diving to the ice for a tip-in goal that turned momentum MSU’s way in an eventual 3-2 victory.
Even as the defense contributes more offense, the players know what job No. 1 is.
“We’ve been so good defensively, it’s been great,” Mackey said. “I mean, Dryden, too, has been unreal for us. All the D, all the forwards. It’s a huge part of our identity, winning games because of our defensive play.”
Hastings agreed. When asked if his defensive corps was perhaps a bit underrated, the coach said:
“Not by us, not by our staff, not by their teammates. We’re going to go as far as our goaltending and our defensive corps takes us.”
Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato
