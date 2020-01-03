MANKATO — Reggie Lutz said he was just trying to put a shot on net.
His coach might say he’s just being modest.
“He tries to score,” Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings said of the junior forward.
During Sunday’s third-place game of the Mariucci Classic against Bemidji State, Lutz gave the Mavericks a 2-0 first-period lead on spin-o-rama shot. He had his back to the goal when he gathered the puck. Without ever looking up at his target, he turned and slid the puck into the net just inside the left post and past the late kick of goaltender Henry Johnson’s right pad.
“Honestly, I was trying to get it on net,” Lutz said. “Good things happen when you put the puck on net. That’s an old saying in hockey. That’s kind of the first thing that went through my mind. If it didn’t go in, (Jake Jaremko) was there for the rebound. All three (forwards) were around the net. Luckily enough, it found the back of the net.”
Luckily? Some shooters, Hastings said, simply know where to put the puck.
Said Jaremko: “Yeah, he knows where he’s shooting the puck every time.”
The goal was Lutz’s seventh of the season, equaling his total from each of his first two seasons with a half-season to go. He’s tied for third on the team in goals this season and ranks fourth with 51 shots on goal.
“He knows how to get a shot off in half a second,” Jaremko said. “That’s a huge key to his game.”
Since Lutz arrived at MSU as a freshman, Hastings has raved about his shooting skills, noting that quick release and an ability to get off shots from different angles and different spots on the ice, as well as his willingness to shoot.
“I love the mentality, love it,” Hastings said.
Although he had 20 assists as a freshman, Lutz said he’s been a shooter since his youth hockey days in Elk River.
“Ever since I was young, I kind of had the shoot-first mentality,” he said. “Like I said: Good things happen when you put the puck on net. That’s kind of been my mindset ever since I was young, through my hockey career.”
Although he appreciates playing with good passers, like his linemate and fellow Elk River High School alum Jaremko, he’s sometimes scratches his head when he sees players pass up scoring chances.
“When guys have an opportunity to shoot and they don’t shoot, I’m thinking, ‘Why didn’t they shoot that?’” he said. “But that’s just kind of my mindset when I’m on the ice: If you get the puck in the slot or any decent scoring chance, shoot the puck, don’t pass up a shot.”
Hastings said Lutz isn’t just a shooter, though. After going through a bit of a sophomore slump last season when he went from 27 points to 16 and plus-16 to plus-1, his game has improved this season. Through 20 games, he has 12 points and is plus-9.
“I think he’s worked hard,” Hastings said. “He’s worked to get himself in shape, and he’s been consistent with it.
“Nobody scores all the time, so do they have other qualities that they can put in their basket of abilities and still be someone who helps you win and be successful? He’s done that.”
Lutz said he’s just more confident this season.
“I feel like I’m playing good on both sides of the puck,” he said.
An important stretch for him came when Jaremko missed eight games with mononucleosis. Other than one season when they were in separate junior leagues, the two have played on the same team — if not the same line — since they were young kids.
During that stretch, Lutz scored three of his goals and assisted on another.
“I felt comfortable playing with whoever I got put on a line with,” he said. “I think that was a good confidence booster, knowing I could play with anybody on the team. … It sucked not having J.J. in the first quarter of the season, but it was nice to know I could produce. Gotta keep that going in the second half.”
The duo was put back together after Jaremko’s return, along with freshman Nathan Smith.
“Good hockey players like playing with good hockey players,” Hastings said. “Guys want to play with Reggie. He’s honest. Guys that pass the puck — guys that are distributors — they like playing with a trigger man.”
