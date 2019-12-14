As Brayden Thomas sees the football being snapped, and he starts his pursuit of the quarterback or running back, he keeps one thing in mind.
“If I don’t go 100 percent, I feel like I’m letting the person next to me down,” the Minnesota State junior defensive end said. “Know your keys, play as a unit ... if you do that, you give yourself an opportunity to win.”
Thomas has raised his game, as has the Minnesota State defense, during this playoff run, which continues today at Slipper Rock (13-0). The NCAA semifinal game begins at 11:30 a.m. Minnesota State (13-0) is playing in the final four for the second straight season, led by the No. 1-rated defense in Division II.
A big factor in the defense has been stopping the run, allowing just 68.2 yards per game. But this week, the pass defense will get its biggest test. Getting a rush on Slippery Rock quarterback Roland Rivers III, one of the favorites to win the Harlon Hill Award, will be important, and the Mavericks’ best pass rusher has been Thomas.
“He is a real student of the game; you can’t say that about every player,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “He has a huge ‘care’ factor. He really cares about his teammates and his performance.”
Thomas came to Minnesota State after a standout high-school career in Bismarck, North Dakota, and a solid true-freshman season at Mary, when he made 25 tackles and two fumble recoveries. But he wanted something more for his football career so he looked into transfer opportunities.
“I wanted to win,” he said. “So (after the season), I sent out a bunch of emails to coaches and said, ‘I’m here.’ “
Thomas decided on Minnesota State and had to sit out for one season, per Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference rules. He came back last season and played in seven games, missing the rest because of an elbow injury. He returned for the playoffs, having to play on the left side because he couldn’t put his right arm down in a three-point stance.
This season, he was going to play both right and left end, switching back and forth with Chance Bowen, but Bowen, who made 11.0 sacks as a sophomore, suffered a season-ending leg injury on the first series of the opening game at Southwest Minnesota State. Even though the Mavericks still have four players rotating at the defensive ends, Thomas still gets a little more work during games.
“Brayden is a real tenacious, aggressive football player,” Hoffner said. “We didn’t know much about him in high school because we don’t recruit much in North Dakota. With the FCS programs (North Dakota, North Dakota State) there, if anyone is close to a scholarship player, they’ll offer him or get him as a walk-on.
“But he had a really good first year in the league, which is hard to do as a true freshman. He reached out to us and came here and went through a workout, and we were intrigued by his size and speed. He’s really blossomed since he’s been here.”
Thomas has made 10.0 sacks, but he’s really starting to become a force in the playoffs, making 7.0 tackles for loss, including 2.5 sacks against Colorado State-Pueblo and 1.0 against Texas A&M Commerce.
Against Colorado State-Pueblo, there was a memorable play when he ran all the way across the field to tackle a scrambling quarterback for a minimal gain, a play that Minnesota State receiver Shane Zylstra said was one of the most impressive plays he’s ever seen. In a postgame press conference, he said he ran down the quarterback because “he didn’t want anything bad to happen.”
Against Commerce, Thomas was again very disruptive in the backfield, not falling for fakes as he corralled a quarterback that was trying to get around the edge.
“I saw on film that his go-to move was outside, so I when I saw that, I didn’t hesitate,” Thomas said. “He was an athletic quarterback who like to break the pocket and make it a foot race. We won a lot of those.”
This week, the Mavericks face the top quarterback in Division II. He’s more of a pocket passer, and at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, he’s able to withstand some hits and run when necessary. He’s passed for 4,261 yards and 50 touchdowns and rushed for 631 yards and nine touchdowns.
“He’s not afraid,” Hoffner said. “He’s a leader, in control of the game at all times. Instead of stopping the run, which is the way we normally do things, we have to slow down the pass. I don’t think you can stop him. We just need to slow him down.”
Thomas looks forward to the challenge. After a regular season in which the Mavericks were rarely tested, he’s relished the playoff games and the increased sense of urgency, which might explain his spike in production.
“It’s a different energy level in the playoffs,” he said. “It’s win or go home. We’re playing better opponents each week so that amps up the intensity.”
Notes: Linebacker Jack Leius and offensive lineman Alex Palme are expected to play after missing last week’s game because of injury. ... Minnesota State is hosting a viewing party at BW3 for today’s game.
