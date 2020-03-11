After senior point guard Gus Boyer suffered a season-ending knee injury Jan. 30, Waseca girls basketball coach Joan Conway held a team meeting.
How would she replace the team’s leading scorer and rebounder and primary ball-handler for a team that was 14-5 and not ready to relinquish state-tournament aspirations?
“Obviously, you don’t have one person that can replace Gussy,” Conway said, watching her team assemble for practice earlier this week. “But one kid said, ‘I can do that,’ and another said, ‘I can do that,’ and the players made a commitment to each other. We’re 9-1 since that meeting, and it hasn’t always been a smooth road, but we just keep getting better.”
Waseca (24-6), the fifth seed in Class AA, will play a state-tournament quarterfinal game against Pelican Rapids (29-0) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena. The Bluejays have only lost once in the last six weeks, capped by a 32-28 victory over Jordan in the Section 2 championship game Friday.
“It’s really been crazy,” senior Rachel Breck said. “We knew the (goal of getting to the state tournament) was going to be harder, but it wasn’t completely out of sight. We all just had to contribute a little more.”
The Bluejays and Pelican Rapids both rely on defense, with the both allowing about 39 points. In the Section 2 championship game, the Bluejays allowed just 28 points with a combination of on-ball defense and patient offense. Waseca held four section opponents to just 31.75 points per game.
Pelican Rapids allowed only 41 points in the Section 8 championship game, which went into overtime.
“We’re comfortable with the matchup,” Conway said. “But you still have to play your best at this point to win.”
Breck is averaging 13.2 points and 7.5 rebounds, shooting 58% from the field. Senior Hannah Potter, who made three 3-pointers in the section championship game, is averaging 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.
Junior guard Brittney Draeger is averaging 6.2 points, but she made some clinching free throws to win the section championship. Freshman Kloe Wadd has come off the bench to average 4.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.
“Offensively, we’re getting better, but our defensive numbers have actually been better (in the last 10 games),” Conway said. “There’s a lot of kids that wouldn’t have made the progress they’ve made if they didn’t get out there.”
Conway said a big moment in the schedule was a late-season victory over Belle Plaine, when some of the players who were less experienced started to gain some confidence. The last two games of the section tournament were closely contested, with the victory not secured until the final minute.
“We had a lot of roles to fill when (Boyer) got hurt, but all of us had to step up and take those roles,” Breck said. “We knew it was going to take all of us, working together. I know what we’re capable of; we can play at a higher level. We’ll need everybody to do that at the state tournament.”
Conway said it would have been easy for her team to give up when its best player became a coach/cheerleader, but that didn’t happen. There have been different types of pressure with each game, and so far, the Bluejays have passed each test.
The stakes get higher this week, but Conway doesn’t expect her team to play any differently, giving itself a chance to win.
“Our theme for this season was, ‘Tough,’ and these are tough kids,” Conway said. “You don’t find out how tough you are until you face adversity. It’s not been ideal, but these kids have overcome a lot, and they’ve learned life lessons that will stick with them. Every kid has been a part of this team’s success.”
