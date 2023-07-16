Waseca’s Traeh Clark didn’t know much about arm wrestling a year ago.
He knew his dad had taken an interest in the sport after discovering it on YouTube, but knew nothing of the nuances when he first got into it.
A year later, mastering those details is a weekly pursuit.
“When I first started, I only had side pressure. No hook, no top row, no technique at all,” said Clark, 15. “Probably like the first month, I started beating people higher age than me. The progress is crazy.”’
Clark now has a new passion, and that progress has continued with more experience and exposure to the sport.
Last month, he had a great performance at the state tournament, collecting one championship and one second-place finish. He won the left-hand competition for his age group and placed second in the right-hand competition.
Clark was extra happy with his result in the left-hand title match. He hasn’t been training with his off hand for as long, but has had more time to do so recently due to a thumb injury he suffered in baseball.
He said his opponent in the left-hand final was of about even strength and the match was tightly contested with fouls and slips. That made the victory more rewarding.
“At the beginning, I only trained right hand. Now I train both,” Clark said. “I can’t believe my left is probably stronger than my right when I’m right-hand dominant.”
Clark has spent the better part of the last year soaking up new information on the sport. Strength matters and he’s always trying to get stronger, but practices are usually centered around perfecting different techniques and hand positions.
He’s also started to follow and watch some of the sport’s all-time greats like John Brzenk and Devon Larratt, which is another way to become more knowledgeable
“I still have a lot to learn,” Clark said.
Clark acknowledged the sport can be hard on his arms, but said he hopes to continue with it for decades to come.
For now, practices happen every Thursday night and they’ve quickly become a full-blown family affair.
Clark has three younger siblings who are just getting into the sport, and his mother, Jolene, and father, Alex, also participate. Jolene also didn’t know much about the sport at first, but has come to enjoy the way it brings everyone in the house together.
Age differences don’t always make the family competitions fair, but it’s a fun dynamic when a match happens.
“My daughter Makayla is 12, and Traeh is 15,” Jolene said. “Makayla tries to beat Traeh, and then Traeh tries to beat dad all the time.”
Added Traeh: “My dad, he kind of pushes me to get stronger. You know a son wants to beat a dad in everything, but that’s not always going to happen. You have to practice more to get to his level.”
