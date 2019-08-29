WATERVILLE — Waterville-Elysian won a football state championship in 1989. By 1999, Morristown town joined the co-op, and the Bucs won another state championship.
WEM won a third state title in 2009.
It’s 2019. Sensing a pattern?
“This would be the year to do it,” WEM coach Mike Richards said. “We’re moving down a class, we have 17 seniors and 14 juniors. We know the prize is attainable.”
The Bucs were 9-1 with a pair of impressive postseason wins last season when injuries, and what Richards called “bad decisions,” derailed the season. They lost 46-6 to New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in the section championship game. Earlier in the season, WEM defeated NRHEG 48-6.
“I think everyone knows we have to stay out of trouble and work hard in practice,” senior quarterback Grant McBroom said. “We don’t want it to end like that again.”
McBroom is in his third season as the starting quarterback, having passed for nearly 3,000 yards in his career. Last season, he completed 73 of 157 passes for 1,167 yards and nine touchdowns.
“I feel a lot more comfortable,” he said. “I know I have to be one of the leaders.”
Running back Brant Melchert, a 220-pound senior, rushed for 1,065 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, and he’s going to be the focus of the offense again. Last season, WEM rushed for 2,915 yards and passed for 1,185 yards.
“He’s a bruiser, but he’s also pretty shifty,” Richards said. “He’s hard to bring down.”
Jaden Taylor, who rushed for 691 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, is also back, as is Nolan Wetzel.
The offensive line featured Jake Mattson returning at center. Haakon Asp is back after missing part of last season with an injury. Jordan Pelant and Jacob Karsten also will start in the line.
Cole Kokoschke, who had 15 receptions for 213 yards and one touchdown, is back at tight end, with receivers Nick LeMieux, Dylan Androli, Matt VanHoudt and Theo Mishka.
“We know we can run the ball,” McBroom said. “Hopefully, our passing game is good, too.”
The defense is anchored by Kokoschke and Mattson at ends and Karsten in the middle. Melchert, who made 60 tackles and eight sacks, is the top returning linebacker, along with Mishka, Androli and VanHoudt. Androli and VanHoudt each made three interceptions.
Wetzel, LeMieux and Zach Sticken will start in the secondary.
WEM has moved down to Class A. St. Clair/Loyola is the only team the Bucs played last season that is on this season’s schedule.
“I’m looking forward to the season and getting to play one more season with these guys,” McBroom said. “We need to keep that 10-year thing going.”
