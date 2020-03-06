MANKATO -- Waterville-Elysian-Morristown routinely goes to the state volleyball tournament, finishing second last fall.
The Bucs also participated in the state softball tournament last spring.
Why not girls basketball?
"First WEM team ever to go to state in girls basketball," junior guard Brielle Bartelt said. "Best thing ever."
The Bucs made 14 3-pointers to build the lead, then hit 12 straight free throws to secure the victory, defeating Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 79-68 to win the championship game of the Section 2A girls basketball tournament Friday at Bresnan Arena.
A month ago, the Bucs lost three straight games, to quality opponents, and it looked like a promising season might turn the wrong way.
"This is a very resilient group," WEM coach Tyler Kaus said. "These girls have played in so many big games, not in basketball, but in other sports. We had that tough stretch, but defensively, we played pretty well. Our offense really struggled.
"We just got back to basics, got in the gym, put up the shots. Once you see a few go in, it gets easier."
Bartelt and Ellie Ready hit consecutive 3-pointers to open the game, and the Bucs led until St. Mary's used an 8-0 run to go up 22-20 with 7:50 remaining in the first half.
WEM responded with an 18-4 run, which included three 3-pointers by Kylie Pittmann and another by Toryn Richards that made it 38-26.
However, St. Mary's turned a couple of turnovers and quick shots into a seven-point run to close the half, cutting the deficit to 38-33. WEM made eight 3-pointers in the opening half, four by Pittmann.
St. Mary's made a nice run to open the second half, using a few turnovers to go ahead 46-44. But Ellie Ready hit her second 3-pointer of the second half, and Bartelt followed with two straight to make it 50-46.
Ready's fourth 3-pointer pushed the lead to 66-57 with three minutes to play, but the Bucs missed five straight free throws, giving St. Mary's the chance to rally.
"Coach told me I'm the captain out on the court, and when we missed some free throws, I missed some free throws, I just said we'll make the next one," Bartelt said. "I had confidence in everybody."
However, after the lead shrank to 67-63, the Bucs made 12 of 12 at the line, with Ready and Richards each making 4.
Bartelt finished with 32 points, making four 3-pointers. Ready added 17 points, with Richards adding 14 points and Pittmann getting 12 points.
"The coaches were joking that we have four good shooters out there, but each game, it would be just one or two that would shoot it well," Kaus said. "Tonight, all four shooters were on, which was good to see. They picked a good time to do it."
For St. Mary's, sophomore Madison Mathiowetz, already the program's leading scorer, had 42 points.
WEM (26-4) will play in the Class A tournament on Thursday at the University of Minnesota's Pavilion, with the opponent and time to be decided Saturday.
