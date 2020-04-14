After Ryan Carter retired from the National Hockey League in 2017 and finished his Minnesota State University degree in 2018, he wasn’t sure what he’d be doing next.
Communications and broadcasting never crossed his mind.
“In terms of school and education, the subject I was least strong in was communications,” Carter said. “So I find it ironic that I’m working in communications right now.”
Carter has created digital content for the Minnesota Wild for the last two years and, this past season, worked as a TV analyst for 25-30 Wild games broadcast on Fox Sports North.
“I’ll be completely honest,” he said. “If you had told me I’d be in the rotation to do color on the broadcasts, I probably would have said: Not. A. Chance.”
Carter, a White Bear Lake native, played two seasons of college hockey at Minnesota State before embarking on a professional career that included 10 NHL seasons.
He started out with the Anaheim Ducks and became the only former Mavericks player to win a Stanley Cup. He also spent time with the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils before playing his final two seasons with his hometown Wild.
The team brought him back to do digital content for its website as well as social media. His content included light-hearted and often-humorous interviews with players, many of whom were his former teammates, before and after games, as well as on off days.
“I wouldn’t say it was an easy transition,” Carter said, “but it was easier because I was comfortable with the setting and the content.”
Dan Myers, a digital content coordinator with the Wild, said it didn’t take long to see that Carter had the skills to do the job.
“He is a natural at what he does,” said Myers, who is also a Minnesota State graduate and works regularly with Carter. “He’s taken on the role he had as a player, the ability to adapt his game as a pro, to be a fourth-line grinder and a locker-room presence. He has the ability to walk into a room and lighten the mood.”
Carter’s online interviews turned into over-the-air opportunities, as he was asked to be part of the FSN’s rotation of TV analysts.
Carter said he read books on broadcasting in order to “learn the nuts and bolts” and prepare for the job. “It was something where I was fortunate enough to get the opportunity and to have the courage to say yes and put myself out there and try to grow in that opportunity,” he said.
Carter said he tried to figure out the structure of the broadcasts — when to talk and what to talk about — and how to prepare for games.
And once he began, there was a lot of self-analysis — tape to break down, just a player would have.
“It took some tough skin,” he said. “But I think the game of hockey has taught me to have tough skin. … Hockey teaches you that you’re never going to please everybody. You just have to go out and do what you do and try to get better.”
Carter’s rookie season as a TV broadcaster ended early due to the “pause” in the NHL season due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was scheduled to do a few more games before the end of the regular season and might have been able to do some first-round playoff games had the Wild made the postseason.
“As he gets more comfortable — the more reps he gets — he’s going to get better and better,” Myers said.
With the season stalled, Carter is like a lot of content producers. He’s working at home and looking for ideas.
His latest venture is called “Cooped Up with Carts,” a series of video Q&As with Wild players on the Wild website. He’s interviewed goalie Alex Stalock and defenseman Matt Dumba so far.
Carter said he’s also involved in a business venture in Mankato, along with Minnesota Vikings receiver and Minnesota State football alum Adam Thielen and others. The group is scheduled to open an ETS Performance gym in town in June.
Carter, who played at Minnesota State from 2004 to 2006, said he’s also looking forward to Hockey Day Minnesota taking place in Mankato in January. He was in on some initial meetings for the event, which is put on by the Wild and Fox Sports North.
While he might not have expected to be in front of a camera, Carter is glad he’s still working in the game post-playing career.
“That’s the most-appealing part,” he said. “If you want to be involved, this is a way to stay involved. I love hockey. I love the people. I enjoy it. I would do anything to stay in it.”
