Former Minnesota State men's basketball standout Brian Koepnick has died after battling cancer for several years. He was 53.
Koepnick, who played for coach Dan McCarrell from 1985-89, was inducted into the Minnesota State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000. He scored 1,754 points in his four seasons, which ranks second in Minnesota State history. Twice, Koepnick was named to the All-North Central Conference and all-region first team. He was chosen as the team MVP twice.
Koepnick led the NCC in scoring as a junior at 22.2 points per game. He established a Minnesota State single-season record for free throw percentage, and ranked second in Division II in 1987-88 with .929 mark, converting 104 of 112 attempts. He held 13 school records when his career ended.
