Former Minnesota State men's hockey player Teddy Blueger has re-signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team announced on Tuesday.
Blueger, 24, who made his NHL debut on Jan. 30 last season, agreed to a two-year, one-way contract with an average value of $750,000.
The forward from Riga, Latvia, played for the Mavericks from 2012 to 2016.
"Teddy is a perfect role model for younger players coming into the league," Penguins assistant general manager Bill Guerin said in a press release. "When you watch a guy with his work ethic, determination and ability to trust the process of going through the proper steps to get to the NHL, you have a great example for younger players. Teddy came to us with great expectations, and he's worked hard to meet each one. He has great hockey sense, he loves to compete and he's a true professional."
Blueger played in 28 NHL games last season and had six goals, including one on his first career shot in his first game. He also had four assists. Prior to getting the call-up, he was a standout for Pittsburgh's American Hockey League team, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He had 45 points, including 21 goals, in 70 games for WBS in 2017-18 and had 39 points, including 21 goals, in 45 games last season before being promoted to Pittsburgh.
Blueger was a second-round draft pick of the Penguins in 2012. In four seasons at Minnesota State, he had 108 points, including 31 goals, and helped the Mavericks win back-to-back WCHA championships. Prior to his time at MSU, he played two years of prep hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault.
This summer, Blueger is playing in Da Beauty League, a summer league for current pro and college players with ties to Minnesota that has games on Wednesday nights in Edina.
