MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Back in 2014, Evan Perrizo was a redshirt freshman on the Minnesota State football team that went to the national championship game.
It was a great experience, he said, even though his team lost 13-0 to Colorado State-Pueblo that day in Kansas City. He was sure he’d get another chance.
“I just assumed we’d get there again, but it didn’t happen,” he said, taking advantage of pregame opportunities in the parking lot outside of the stadium where Saturday’s national championship game was played.
Minnesota State was back in the national championship game again Saturday, losing 48-40 to West Florida in a game that featured a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Mavericks. But before the game, there was plenty of optimism by former players from the 2014 team that had traveled to McKinney.
The first title-game appearance was five years ago, but it’s something that Perrizo still thinks about a lot.
“It was a lot like this year,” he said. “We were steamrolling everyone, but it just didn’t happen for us (in the finals).”
Jeff Burns was a senior in 2014 and played in that championship game.
“It was electric,” Burns said. “Even today, when I hear the band and see the fans, I get chills up my spine.”
Burns keeps memorabilia in a case in the basement of his home in Eagan. It contains the game-day cleats from that special day.
“I think about that game every time I go in the basement,” Burns said. “We had our chance that day. I hope the Mavericks can finish it this year.”
That didn’t happen, but there was still a feel of optimism for the future. Maybe next year, or the year after. It seems like Minnesota State is built for a long run of success.
“When we first went (to the national championship), there were a lot of people that followed us,” said Jeff Raymond, who was on the 2014 roster but was redshirted after a serious knee injury. “It just seems like it’s getting bigger and bigger. It’s awesome.
“I hope they win a national championship. It’s about time for this program.”
