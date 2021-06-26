For nearly six decades, it’s been the day that a group of old friends circles on their calendars.
At least once every summer, members of the Minnesota State men’s basketball teams that played in the late 1950s and early 60s get together for a reunion to catch up and reminisce about their playing days.
“It’s unusual to see a group like this stay together for 60 years,” Gene Wiebusch (1957-60), a member of the MSU Hall of Fame said. “It’s really, really fun. Sometimes you may have forgotten something, but when they start talking about it, it flops right back into your mind.”
They hadn’t missed a year in that timeframe, as most of the group is from southern Minnesota and has remained relatively close to the area since graduating. Whether it was golfing, taking in an MSU game or just heading to someone’s house for a meal, there had always been a reunion.
Until last year.
Like many gatherings, it had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, a crushing blow for the group even though they tried to stay in contact via phone and email.
“I missed it a lot last year,” Butch Meyeraan (1957-61) said. “We’re all to the age now — who knows? We may not see two or three of these guys next year. We’re all in our 80s and above. ... You never know. When you get there, you appreciate every day.”
The group was reunited Thursday afternoon in Janesville, with Wiebusch, Al Iverson (1958-61), Dale Owen (1957-61), Jerry Bodelson (1954-58), Dean Brundwick (1959-61), Jim Tetzloff (1961-65), Don Olson (1957-59), Charlie Ahlstrom (1958-60), Dewey Mettler (1952-56), John Schultz (1957-61) and Meyeraan among those in attendance.
After some of the former Mavericks played a round of golf, the entire group, along with some of their wives, headed to Wiebusch’s home, where the yard was set for a party and a meal was catered.
Once the caching up was done, the old stories started flowing.
“Like the old saying goes ‘we thought we maybe got a little better as time went on,’” Schultz, an All-American in 1961, said with a laugh. “We’re getting a few nicks now, we’re getting older ... something like this, that kind of goes away for a few hours, so that’s well worth it.”
The group recalled a game where Meyeraan went 20 for 20 from the free throw line in a victory over Wisconsin–River Falls, and when Wiebusch hit a last-second shot to down Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
They also passed around an old scrapbook, filled with newspaper clippings of games and other events from past decades.
“I just kept driving to the basket and they just kept hammering me,” Meyeraan said while the group recalled the 20 free-throw game, which Schultz may or may not have been ejected from, depending on who you ask.
That was quickly followed by remarks of “well it was either you were shooting, or John (Schultz) was shooting,” and “yeah, who else got the ball,” causing the whole group to share a laugh.
While the sarcasm and smart remarks are always a feature of these gatherings, Meyeraan also spoke about the group’s deep friendship.
Basketball may have been what brought them together, but it’s certainly not what keeps them together.
Over the decades the group has gotten even closer, helping each other as they’ve navigated the various stages of life.
“I would share my deepest feelings and thoughts with them. They’re like my brothers,” Meyeraan said. “It’s real special. I’ve had other friends ... but I’ve never had a bond like I have with these guys, and I think they all feel the same.”
