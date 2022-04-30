MANKATO — Former Minnesota State defensive end Brayden Thomas has signed a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams, following the completion of the NFL Draft on Sunday.
Thomas played two seasons for the Mavericks, helping the team reach the national championship game in 2019. He started all 15 games, making 57 tackles with 21.0 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks that season.
Thomas then transferred to North Dakota State for two seasons, helping the Bison win the FCS national championship in December. Last season, Thomas started all 13 games, making 30 tackles, with 14.5 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks.
The Free Press
