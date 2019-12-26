The Caledonia High School football team is well known around Minnesota for its recent success.
The Warriors finished last season with their fifth consecutive Class AA state championship and 68th consecutive victory.
The small, southeastern Minnesota town boasts 11 state football titles, 10 since 2005 under Carl Fruechte, who has been Caledonia’s head coach since 1997.
“It wasn’t always that way,” said Mark Esch, the former Mankato West coach and 1995 Caledonia High graduate.
Esch recalls a time when the football culture was toxic at Caledonia — “drinking, drugs, bullying, hazing … all that stuff,” he said.
Things began to change under coach Mark Froehling, Esch’s coach in the mid-1990s. Fruechte was a freshman-team coach and assistant for those teams before becoming head coach and taking the Warriors to new heights.
Wanting to explore and chronicle Caledonia’s success and the transformation that has taken place on the team and in the community, Esch decided to write a book on the subject.
His self-published “Rise of the Warriors: A Change in Football Culture that Transformed a Community” was released on Amazon last week.
The book, Esch said in a phone interview on Monday, isn’t just about Caledonia’s on-field success but about the kind of people Fruechte’s program helped shape, including two Navy SEALs, two NFL players, state-championship coaches and other “difference-makers in their respective fields and in life.”
“Not just high-profile people but people of high character,” Esch said.
Esch, who coached Mankato West for 11 seasons, leading the Scarlets to two state championships, now lives in Minneapolis with is wife, Sarah, and their three children. He stepped down from West in 2016. He’s since been an assistant coach at Prior Lake and, this past season, at Minnetonka.
Although coaching continues to be a passion, Esch wanted to tell the story of what his close friend Fruechte has done at his alma mater and decided to start writing.
“One, it’s a book about what Caledonia has done, and I wanted to create hope for other programs going through the same stuff,” Esch said. “Two, I wanted to be positive toward the game of football. The game has been under attack, but high school football is safe as it’s ever been. Three, I wanted to paint a positive picture of Carl Fruechte. Ultimately, he is Caledonia football. He’s quite a person.”
Esch said he and Fruechte became friends after Esch graduated from high school and have remained close. Fruechte is someone he often sought advice from when he was coaching, including at West, when he felt he needed an outside perspective.
Fruechte stresses humility, hard work, sacrifice and giving back to the community, Esch said, and former players want to make him proud.
“He cares about kids and is willing to do anything for them,” Esch said. “At the same time, he holds you accountable and drives you. He’s relentless and super competitive, but he balances that out with strong relationships. He loves the kids. ...
“To me, he’s someone who knows there’s a bigger purpose for what he’s doing than just winning.”
Esch said he interviewed 80-90 people for the book, including several alumni and other people who have been involved with Caledonia football over the years — from those “toxic” times through today — and have seen the team’s transformation first-hand.
Esch said the book includes stories from his time at Mankato West, mentioning some of those Scarlets players. He also applies Fruechte’s lessons and advice to life beyond the football field.
“It’s good for anybody — business leaders, any kind of leader,” Esch said.
“Rise of the Warriors” is available for purchase on Amazon. More information can be found online at www.riseofthewarriorsbook.com.
