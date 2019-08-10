MANKATO — Jack Foster spent the summer attending football camps in the Midwest and East Coast, but the more he saw, the more he grew to like Brown University.
On Wednesday, Foster announced that he will be attending Brown, a member of the Ivy League located at Providence, Rhode Island, that plays in the Football Championship Subdivision, formerly known as Division 1AA.
“Brown has nice facilities. It’s a prestigious school,” Foster said. “I thought Brown was the place I needed to be.”
Foster is about to start his third season as the quarterback at Mankato West. Last season, Foster completed 130 of 252 passes for 1,895 yards and 23 touchdowns with only two interceptions, and he rushed for 719 yards and 12 touchdowns, helping the Scarlets advance to the section championship game with 9-2 record
For his career, Foster has passed for 3,491 yards and 46 touchdowns and rushed for 1,226 yards and 27 touchdowns.
West coach J.J. Helget said that Foster has had a strong summer in the weight room, and he now weighs 225 pounds to go along with good speed.
“I think he can succeed at that level,” Helget said. “He’s worked hard to get where he’s at.”
Foster said he also had some interest from Yale and Princeton of the Ivy League, as well as South Dakota State and North Dakota State, also FCS programs.
He received scholarship offers from many of the Division II programs in the Midwest.
Ivy League programs do not offer scholarships for athletics, only academics.
“Academics was important to me,” said Foster, who plans to study business. “I really like the tradition of the Ivy League. That really sealed the deal for me.”
Brown was just 1-9 last season, going 0-7 in conference games. Brown has a new coach in James Perry, who won Ivy League championships while he was a player and assistant coach at Brown.
“I really like the coach,” Foster said. “He helped turn around Princeton (as an assistant). I think he’ll do the same at Brown. The whole team is excited. “
The Scarlets begin practice Monday with the first game on Thursday, Aug. 29, at home against Rochester John Marshall.
