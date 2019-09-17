We live in an era in which the three-sport high school athlete seems to be going by the wayside.
Many kids still do multiple sports when they’re young, but the focus often switches to one or two as high school draws closer.
Enter Ramiro Zamora, the four-sport athlete.
Zamora is a junior at Madelia, who participates in soccer, football, wrestling and track and field.
“I’ve gotten used to it,” Zamora said of doing four sports, including two in the fall. “It was hard at first, but it’s just a regular thing now.”
It hasn’t always been this way, as last year was Zamora’s first as a four-sport athlete.
He played football in grades 3 through 8, but gave it up as a freshman to focus on soccer, his favorite sport. However, he couldn’t resist the urge to come back to football last season to play with his brother, Angel Zamora, who was in his senior season with the Blackhawks.
“I was raised in the soccer culture; my family has always been die-hard soccer. …” Zamora said. “But I’ve always liked football, and I’m starting to like it even more now.”
Fall is the most difficult time of year for Zamora, with both sports going on at once. It becomes even harder considering that Madelia has no in-town soccer program. Instead, Zamora and others from Madelia play at Mankato Loyola on the co-op team that also includes Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial and St. Clair.
Blackhawks football coach Nick Willaert, and Crusaders boys soccer coach Carlos Garcia have helped Zamora put together a schedule that accommodates both sports.
“They’re very supportive of it,” Zamora said of his coaches. “I didn’t want to give up either sport so we came up with a plan together.”
His weeks this fall have been going something like this:
Mondays are reserved for soccer practice and is generally the most difficult and abnormal day. School ends at 3:02 p.m. in Madelia. Zamora is on a bus headed for Lake Crystal by 3:10 p.m.. After the bus picks up athletes at LCWM, it heads for Mankato. His soccer practice at the Loyola field starts around 5 p.m. and ends by 7 p.m.. Then it’s back on the bus to Lake Crystal and Madelia by 7:30 p.m. He doesn’t usually arrive home on a Monday until almost 9 p.m.
“My mom usually tries to have something (to eat) ready when I get home,” Zamora said with a laugh. “Then it’s shower, homework and trying to be in bed at a decent time.”
Tuesdays are generally soccer game days. Zamora has to go through the same busing process but may need to leave school early depending on the site and time of the game.
Wednesdays are for football. It’s usually the only day Zamora, a hybrid running back/wide receiver, can practice for the Blackhawks, so it’s imperative to digest as much as possible about the game plan for that week. Wednesday is the only day of his school week where he gets to stay home in Madelia.
Thursdays usually are game days again for soccer, usually, while Friday are reserved for football games. Even Saturdays can include sports, as Zamora often has soccer games or practices.
On the soccer pitch, Zamora plays midfield, and has recorded two goals and six assists on the season. On the football field, he’s become known as a big-play threat. He’s scored five touchdowns in three games so far this season.
When winter rolls around, Zamora will begin his second season in wrestling. He wrestled varsity at 145 pounds as a rookie last year. He also plays indoor soccer throughout the winter.
In the spring, he’ll hit the track in the 400-meter dash and the 4x400 relay. He also will be shooting for all-conference honors in the long jump. Along with track, of course, there’s also spring soccer.
With all Zamora has going on, time management is key. It’s a skill he’s honed by navigating his busy schedule and one that should serve him well long after sports are done.
“I’ve learned a lot about how important school work is,” Zamora said. “I know it’s something I need to focus on just as much as sports.”
