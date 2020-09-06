Throughout the summer, Mankato East sophomore Randi Baier was doing some running.
As a three-sport athlete, lifting and cardio are a normal part of her routine, so it was just something she did. However, when the high school volleyball season was moved to the spring, Baier saw an opportunity.
Why not be a four-sport athlete?
“I jumped on the opportunity because it’d be better than not doing anything,” Baier said. “I figured I’d give it a shot because I really enjoy competing and I didn’t want to miss a season of doing that.”
After two meets, Baier has been doing a whole lot more than just competing.
In the first race of her career, she was the first Cougar across the line, running the 5,000-meter course at East in 22:01. Her second meet brought a massive drop in time, as she covered the same course in 21:34.
And Baier’s not the only one to have this idea. Since volleyball and football were moved to the spring, a plethora of three-sport athletes have gravitated toward cross country for a number of different reasons.
For Cleveland senior Macey Ziebarth, running had never been on the bucket list. But when her softball season was canceled in March, the inactivity was unbearable.
So Ziebarth started running.
“I used to run like five miles every day during quarantine,” Ziebarth said. “I sort of got a runner’s high ... it made me feel so good.”
Ziebarth has enjoyed running on the Loyola team, where she has already cracked the varsity lineup.
While Ziebarth and Baier were each relatively new to running, that’s not the case for Maple River’s Ryann Klammer, who is also doing cross country for the first time.
Klammer, who also plays volleyball and basketball, has been a distance runner on the Eagles track team for years, so her debut on the course has been a long time coming.
“I’ve always thought about doing cross country. It just didn’t really work out because it’s at the same time as volleyball,” Klammer said. “It’s been a big debate ... I’ve been asked by coaches and teammates before.”
The reasons were different for Tommy Braswell, who’s always looking for ways to improve athletically.
When the football season was canceled, Braswell viewed joining cross country as a no-brainer, as he believes it will help his conditioning for basketball. There’s also the fact that he had several friends in the sport, many of whom he hadn’t gotten to see as much as usual.
Braswell, who works 20-25 hours per week at Mankato Ford, has embraced being busy, along with all the challenges that come with a new sport.
“I’ve never had a season without a sport ... it’s always been a balance between the sport, work and school,” Braswell said of his busy schedule. “I’m usually pretty pooped by the end of the day.”
In future years, the four-season model likely won’t exist, so athletes trying cross country for the first time will probably go back to other sports.
But in this age of specialization, Loyola cross country coach Dale Compton considers athletes shifting to distance running a big win for the sport, with the hope that running will be something they can do recreationally for years to come.
“Just in communities in general, a lot of people have taken up running because it’s something you can do on your own,” he said. “It’s a life-long activity. That’s the real exciting part.”
