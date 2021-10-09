Wayne State’s 28-point fourth-quarter explosion gave the Wildcats a 35-24 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win over No. 12-ranked Minnesota State Saturday afternoon in front of 3,791 fans at Blakeslee Stadium.
It was the first loss at home for the Mavericks since 2016 and marked the first time in 14 games that Wayne State posted a victory over Minnesota State. The loss dropped the Mavericks to 4-2 on the season and upped the Wildcats mark to 5-1.
“It was one of those storms that came out of nowhere,” Mavericks’ coach Todd Hoffner said. “We just couldn’t muster enough power against the wind to stave off their attack. We gave up a lot of big plays on defense. Offensively, we just couldn’t move the football and made plenty of mistakes in all phases of the game.
“This one was on the coaches. It’s tough having the firepower to get ahead 24-7 and not being able to finish it off. We gave them some short fields and we missed some assignments along with missing plenty of tackles throughout the day.”
After Charles Coleman’s 2-yard touchdown run gave the Mavericks a 24-7 lead with 9:16 left in the third quarter, the Wildcats pitched a shutout the rest of the way before using a strong wind to completely dominate the final 15 minutes. Freshman Nick Bohn’s 71-yard scoring strike to Taurean Grady and Anthony Watkins’ 32-yard burst off right tackle were the two big plays in the surge.
Early on, it was the Mavericks’ swarming defensive front which limited Wayne State to 15 yards in 14 first-quarter snaps. However, Bohn settled in after that as the Wildcats ended the contest with 369 total yards. Bohn connected on 14 of 18 attempts for 234 yards while Watkins finished with 118 yards rushing and Bohn added 73, with each crossing the goal line twice.
“We did our jobs and put forth high effort and high pressure,” Mavericks’ junior defensive tackle Bedale Naba said. “We were out there having fun and the plays were making themselves. I thought we just lost our focus. We’ve got a lot of getting better to do. It’s a team game and you have to have everyone on board. ... You just have to keep your foot on the gas.”
After a scoreless first quarter, freshman quarterback Hayden Ekern tossed a 5-yard TD pass to junior wide receiver Jalen Sample to cap a 46-yard, six-play drive. Sample paced the Mavericks with 12 catches for 109 yards. Wayne State tied things on Watkins’ 40-yard scamper before Luke Williams booted a 41-yard field goal on the last play of the half to put Minnesota State in front 10-7.
After the Mavericks’ defense forced a three-and-out to open the second half, senior quarterback JD Ekowa launched a 29-yard TD pass to Parker Gloudemans to produce a 17-7 advantage with 11:56 remaining. Amiri Finner then recovered a botched kickoff to set up Coleman’s 2-yard run. Minnesota State totaled 424 yards with Ekern and Ekowa each throwing for 130 yards, and Coleman and Ekowa rushing for 48 yards apiece.
“Our consistency wasn’t there today,” Ekowa said. “We made some plays, but there were also some plays we wish we’d have back. It comes down to executing the plays that are called. We need to give 100 percent effort and take care of the football. They didn’t do anything major different, it was more of us not executing our plays.”
Junior defensive back Payton Conrad was in on nine tackles for the Mavericks, who also received six stops apiece from Naba and Jack Leius.
Minnesota State plays a noon game Saturday at Upper Iowa.
