MANKATO — Even on a snowy day in October, Chad Surprenant envisions a summer day, watching the Mankato MoonDogs play a baseball game in front of 3,000 fans.
"We have big goals for the MoonDogs," said Surprenant, president of Diamond Dreams, the LLC that owns Mankato's Northwoods League baseball franchise. "We think the MoonDogs can do considerably better than they ever have done."
As part of the commitment, ISG and the MoonDogs have leased the naming rights to the ballpark and will rename it ISG Field, the company that has done several renovation projects at the ballpark.
The deal will cover five years; Surprenant would not divulge the financial terms, though he said it was comparable, but a bit lower, to the $120,000 per year that Mayo Clinic Health System recently agreed to for the naming rights to the Mankato civic center.
"Mankato is our largest office, and it's our biggest area of employment," said Surprenant, the chief strategy officer and board chair at ISG. "We believe strongly that Mankato deserves the amenity (of a modern ballpark). We designed it, and our sports & recreation is a growing business unit of ours. They have other big things going in that market.
"This is a nice way to be part of something we did and put our name on it."
Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said that the city still has some details to work out with the MoonDogs before the City Council can approve the deal. He said ISG will pay the fee for naming rights to the MoonDogs, who will pass some of that onto the city, which will receive annual payments of $25,000 for the ballpark lease and $21,000 repayment of leaseholder improvements.
"It will have minimal financial impact for the city," Hentges said. "But it gives our major tenant of the ballpark some financial stability. They've invested in the ballpark, and this is a way for the ball team to remain a vital tenant for us."
The ballpark was built in 1961 and named Key City Park. In 1977, the stadium was renamed Franklin Rogers Park, honoring the longtime sports editor and vice president of The Free Press.
The ballpark has been home to a Northwoods League franchise since 1999. In addition, area high school, college and youth and amateur teams have used the stadium for games.
In 2017, Surprenant and Kyle Smith, along with owners of the La Crosse Loggers, acquired the MoonDogs franchise and began renovating the ballpark. There was an option to purchase naming rights in the original lease, but it does require city approval.
ISG has been the lead designer for several improvements, making it safer and more comfortable for patrons. More recent updates, which cost about $4 million with about $1 million coming from ISG, include artificial turf playing surface, concession stands, restrooms, team clubhouses, scoreboard in left field and video board in right field.
ISG designed seating and viewing from landscaped berms and the Dog Pound fan zone and the Dugout and Diamond Club hospitality areas, which allow fans to rent tables above the home dugout and down first base line for the season and with a private grill, wait staff and unlimited beverages and food.
The largest attendance at a MoonDogs game has been 2,719 in 2018, but Surprenant said he believes the ballpark could handle 3,000 fans comfortably.
ISG-designed improvements received an award from Baseball Digest for Best Renovation of the Year in 2018. Surprenant said he's hopeful that more improvements will be made to ISG Field in time for the Northwoods League All-Star Game and events, which are scheduled for next summer.
A renovated parking lot is being constructed which features a new access point near the Caledonia and Long Streets intersection. There are also plans for suites to be built above the right-field wall and increasing space in the plaza, and Surprenant is interested in building a history wall within the ballpark.
"When we bought this team three years ago, we made some big improvements," Surprenant said. "The LaCrosse owners said that if you also do small projects every year that are noticeable to fans, that goes a long way. The naming rights are a way to make things different."
