Each day, Mankato Loyola senior Addison Fraze enjoys coming to volleyball practice, but it has more to do with building friendships than working on spikes.
“These girls make it so fun,” she said. “We’ve become like a family. Maybe this isn’t what coach wants to hear, but I like coming to practice sometimes more to get to know these girls than work on the volleyball.”
The Crusaders were 7-20 last season, returning to a varsity schedule. The numbers are still low, with only 10 girls in grades 9-12, but Fraze thinks plenty was learned last season that should allow the Crusaders to improve.
“It was definitely a challenge,” she said. “A lot of the girls were playing varsity for the first time, and it was a good learning experience. I’m definitely looking forward to this season.”
Fraze was one of the top hitters on the team last season, and the other senior is libero Allie Pawlitschek. Junior Paige Frutiger, an outside hitter and potential setter, also got plenty of experience on varsity last season.
Junior Sienna Pawlitschek, ninth-graders Jackie Fraze and Lydia Klaseus, and eighth-graders Gabby Bemmels and Maddie Huiras will also fill varsity roles.
“We don’t have a lot of depth,” coach Dave Nixon said. “We’re hoping to build on what we did last year.
“We want to compete and play hard and earn the respect of our opponents. We want to make the other team have to work for everything. We want to play the right way, and if we do that, the winning will take care of itself.”
Fraze is the vocal leader of the team, encouraging teammates to work hard and have fun. The Crusaders graduated some productive seniors, leaving a void in leadership.
“I think she’s been growing into that role,” Nixon said. “We need players to step up and be leaders.”
Fraze said that the first match Thursday night at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton has come up quickly. A month ago, she wasn’t sure if she would get a senior season of volleyball.
“I should be more nervous than I am,” she said. “This is my senior season, my last shot. I’m looking forward to playing one more season with these girls and coming to practice every day. It’s so much fun.”
Nixon said the Valley Conference will play a single round-robin schedule, with a crossover game to finish. The conference is divided into two divisions, with Loyola, JWP, St. Clair, Alden-Conger and Cleveland in one division. The crossover game will pit the No. 1 team in one division vs. No. 1 the other, No. 2 vs. No. 2, etc.
