Mavericks 4, Seawolves 2
1. Sunday Funday: Alaska Anchorage, specifically goaltender Kris Carlson, did its best to try to upset MSU and force a Game 3, but the Mavericks prevailed and will get Sunday off. "It will be nice to get the extra day of rest," said Jake Jaremko, who scored the game-winning goal. "It was a hard series; they were a physical team." Minnesota State will have to wait until Sunday to find out who it plays. It will be either Michigan Tech, which swept Northern Michigan at Marquette, or Lake Superior State, which defeated Bemidji State on Saturday to force a Sunday game in Bemidji.
2. River rises: Jaremko centered the Mavericks' best line in the game, playing between Reggie Lutz and Charlie Gerard. Jaremko had the GWG, finishing off a play with the two linemates. Lutz had a goal and an assist, and Gerard assisted on two scores. If the trio sticks together, you can call them the River Line. Jaremko and Lutz are from Elk River, and Gerard is from Rocky River, Ohio. Gerard's two assists put him at 30 points for the season and 70 for his career.
The Jaremko Game Winner 😈 pic.twitter.com/xYfsuzBdoP— Minnesota State Hockey (@MavHockey) March 8, 2020
3. Up to No. 2: Marc Michaelis had one assist on Saturday, putting a laser pass on the tape of Nathan Smith for the Mavericks' second goal. That gave him five points for the series and also put him at 162 points for his career, tying him with Matt Leitner for second place on MSU's D1 era scoring list. He's now two points shy of first place. For the season, he's now at 44 points, a career high, on 20 goals and 24 assists.
Around the WCHA: Lake Superior State 5, Bemidji State 3 (series tied 1-1) ... Michigan Tech 4, Northern Michigan 3, 3OT (Tech wins 2-0) ... Bowling Green at Alaska, late (BG leads 1-0)
Deep thought: The Gustavus Adolphus women's team won the MIAC playoff title on Saturday and advanced to the NCAA tournament. Read Kevin Dudley's coverage of the game.
