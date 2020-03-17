On Oct. 7, 2016, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team opened the season with a home game against Michigan Tech.
Six freshmen were in the lineup that night, which ended in a 3-1 Mavericks victory over the Huskies.
None of the freshmen had a point, but a lot of eyes were on them as they were scattered throughout the lineup, already playing important roles.
Marc Michaelis was the first-line left wing, and Parker Tuomie was the second-line left wing. Josh French was the third-line center with Nick Rivera to his left. Charlie Gerard was the fourth-line right wing, and Ian Scheid was in the second defensive pairing.
Over the next four seasons there weren’t many Minnesota State games that didn’t have most, if not all, of that group in the lineup, along with Edwin Hookenson, who was also a freshman on that team.
Over the last two seasons, only an injury could keep any of them out. Scheid, who came to Minnesota State as a walk-on, never missed a game — until sitting out the Mavericks last game this season, a WCHA playoff game on March 7.
“That speaks for itself,” coach Mike Hastings said of the group, “because I do believe you have to earn your way into the lineup with our program. … That’s 33.3% of our lineup every night. That’s a lot.”
During those seniors’ time at Minnesota State, the Mavericks won 114 games, losing 36 and tying nine.
Along the way, they collectively played in 1,003 games, scored 227 goals, racked up 589 points and also blocked 601 shots.
They helped the Mavericks win three MacNaughton Cups for capturing the WCHA’s regular-season championship and one Jeff Sauer Trophy as the league’s tournament champion, clinching the latter in 2019 in dramatic fashion with an unlikely late-regulation comeback followed by an overtime goal by Rivera.
They were eyeing up a second-straight playoff title when the coronavirus outbreak wiped out the rest of the season.
Although the pandemic has meant the end — or at least a lengthy postponement — of pretty much all sports around the world, it was particularly crushing in the Mavericks’ locker room on Thursday afternoon when the NCAA’s decision to cancel its winter and spring championships came down.
The Mavericks probably could have handled calling off the rest of the WCHA tournament, but dashing the dream of a Frozen Four or national title was devastating, especially for that senior group.
After getting knocked out of the first round of the NCAA tournament in heartbreaking fashion the last two years — once in overtime to Minnesota Duluth and once to Providence despite taking a 3-0 first-period lead — it seemed like this might be the year that Minnesota State would finally push on through to the second round and maybe even further.
Michaelis, junior defenseman Connor Mackey and others put off turning pro for a shot they never ended up getting.
“We had a lot more on our plate,” Tuomie said shortly after an emotional team meeting Thursday afternoon. “It’s tough. As seniors, we’re not going to get that chance again. Most of us stayed for that exact reason, to try to make the most of it.”
Nothing is guaranteed, of course, especially championships.
Many teams in many sports have come back with similar missions. Some have succeeded; some have failed.
The Mavericks, at 31-5-2, looked like they might succeed. As the saying goes: It’s not knowing that makes it so difficult.
The abrupt end shouldn’t diminish a great season, though, nor should it diminish the collective career of that group of seniors who will leave behind a legacy that — with or without a national title — likely won’t be topped anytime soon at Minnesota State.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 507-344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
