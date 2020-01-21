For the second time in three weeks, hockey fans in these parts let out a collective, “Finally!”
The first time was on New Year’s Day and said along with the rest of the state when the NHL announced that the Wild are going to host the Winter Classic outdoor game next year at Target Field. The Wild got one of those Stadium Series games in 2016 at TCF Bank Stadium. But on Jan. 1, 2021, Minnesota’s finally getting the real thing, which has become as much a part of New Year’s Day sports viewing as college football bowl games.
The second time was on Saturday when the Wild and Fox Sports North revealed that Mankato will be the host community for next year’s Hockey Day Minnesota. After 14 years in northern and central Minnesota and the Twin Cities, the celebration is finally moving south of the Minnesota River.
There’s been plenty of chatter about bringing Hockey Day to Mankato and speculation as to how soon it might happen, so Saturday’s announcement after the final outdoor game at Minneapolis’ Parade Stadium wasn’t necessarily a huge shock.
“The whole community of Mankato, the buzz is already out there,” local organizing committee co-chair Brad Braun said during the televised announcement. “Even though it wasn’t officially announced, there was some buzz that it might happen.”
What might have been stunning for some is the location of the events: Minnesota State’s Blakeslee Stadium.
Nearly 60 years old, Blakeslee certainly has its warts, ones that have been well-documented in these pages, and there’s hope that, one day, MSU will have a new football stadium, one befitting of one of the top Division II programs in the country.
But with its steep, close-to-the-field bleachers, unique end-zone berm and high-quality lighting, “The Blake” should be a cool venue for a slate of outdoor games beyond just the high school and college ones that get televised on that Saturday. (The schedule of games and events will be released at a later date.)
The area around the stadium is vast and should provide plenty of space for all of the other activities that are part Hockey Day Minnesota. Every year, it seems, the celebration surrounding Hockey Day gets ramped up. St. Cloud in 2018 and Bemidji in 2019 really raised the bar for what’s expected.
But that space that has been used well before — when it was the Vikings Village during so many years of Minnesota Vikings Training Camp until the NFL team left Mankato for good after practicing here in the summer of 2017.
Hockey Day Minnesota has been held in unique locations. This past weekend’s games had the Minneapolis skyline in the background.
It started on Baudette Bay near Lake of the Woods, and it’s been on Lake Pokegema in Grand Rapids and the shores of Lake Bemidji and St. Cloud’s Lake George.
Elk River brought the celebration to its ‘Pit,’ a picturesque, natural bowl where locals have skated for years. St. Paul put it at Holman Field at the city’s downtown airport. And it’s been played in the shadow of two iconic lift bridges, Duluth’s and Stillwater’s.
Next year, it will be held on a college campus for the first time, as well as inside an existing sports stadium, perhaps giving it almost a mini-Winter Classic or Stadium Series feel.
“I’m so excited for the people involved, and I’m so excited for the potential of what it can be,” Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings said when asked to react to Saturday’s news.
Hastings’ team has been involved before, playing at St. Cloud State two years ago. That game was played indoors but was televised as part of the event. The MSU women’s team played Bemidji State outside in frigid conditions last year in Bemidji.
Next year, Hockey Day Minnesota is coming to their campus and to our community. Pretty cool — no matter how cold it is.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 507-344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
