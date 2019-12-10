The NCAA Division II women’s college soccer season started a little later this year, which meant the rounds of 16 and eight would be played on the first weekend of December.
Minnesota State was the No. 1 seed in the Central Region, earning the right to host this year’s games after advancing out of the first two rounds two weeks earlier. The following week was taken off for Thanksgiving.
The first big snow in Minnesota, combined with various stretches of melting and freezing, left The Pitch, the Mavericks’ home soccer field, in rough shape, even with the efforts of the university’s phenomenal grounds crew.
Who knows what would have happened last weekend had the bubble not been ready?
The Maverick All-Sports Dome was set to be opened on Friday, and it was needed immediately for the three NCAA soccer games that were scheduled for Friday and Sunday because of those poor field conditions.
The Mavericks won the Central Regional championship Friday on the shiny, new artificial turf of Scheels Field, defeating Central Missouri 3-0. Earlier, in the very first event in the dome, second-ranked Grand Valley State won the Midwest Regional 9-0 over Indianapolis.
On Sunday in the Elite Eight, playing in those same ideal, indoor conditions, the Mavericks were eliminated by Grand Valley State 5-2.
There was an open house for the 110,000-square-foot bubble on Monday night, and there’s a lot of excitement about having it on the Minnesota State campus and in the Mankato community, considering the great need for more athletic fields and facilities in the area.
The plan is for it to be used by Mavericks athletic teams for training and competition, MSU students participating in campus recreation and intramural sports, as well community members from around the region involved in youth and adult sports.
The field is criss-crossed with different-colored lines for soccer, softball and men’s and women’s lacrosse, and it can be used for rugby, cricket, ultimate Frisbee, baseball and football, too.
It’s a vast, impressive facility from the outside as well as inside. Although space was tight along the sidelines, a few hundred people filled the bleachers. Even the Maverick Machine athletic band, showed up on Sunday as the Mavericks and Lakers played for the chance to go to this week’s Final Four in Pittsburgh.
Without the climate-controlled bubble, would so many fans have braved the chilly weather to watch the game outdoors on The Pitch or, if needed, another outdoor field?
Mavericks coach Brian Bahl was appreciative of the dome’s availability. However, he admitted both before Friday’s games and after Sunday’s loss that he and his team would have preferred to play outside on their regular home field.
The Mavericks, who upset then-No. 1-ranked Grand Valley State 1-0 on The Pitch back in September, might have had a bit of a home-field disadvantage indoors on turf instead of outside on real grass.
“They’re just so dynamic — everywhere on the field,” Bahl said of the No. 2 Lakers after Sunday’s game. “We’re dynamic in spots, but they’re dynamic and have excellent athletes everywhere. No one’s been able to stay with them this year. We did early in the year, but they’re just a fine-tuned machine.”
Indeed, Grand Valley State had fast enough defenders to chase down and stay with Jenny Vetter and hold MSU’s most-dynamic player scoreless.
Lakers forward Ava Cook, a player Bahl said could easily be playing Division I soccer, made a nifty move for her team’s second goal, spinning on the new turf and booting a low shot in at the near post, rather than going to the far side.
Would she have been able to pull off such a move on a wet, icy natural surface?
The Mavericks, who reached the Elite Eight for the second time in program history, defended well against waves of attacks by the Lakers. But, other than an exciting but short-lived rally midway through the second half, they couldn’t sustain much possession time of their own.
Minnesota State is fortunate to have its new dome and that it was ready for last weekend, and it should get a lot of use for years to come. Perhaps more NCAA soccer games will be played there, too.
But it’s understandable why, this year, the Mavericks wanted to play outside.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
