Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. NE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 28F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.