Marc Michaelis’ celebration wasn’t pretty. But the goal sure was.
The Minnesota State men’s hockey senior center smacked in a cross-ice pass from Dallas Gerads during a power play on Saturday night, giving the Mavericks a 1-0 lead over Alaska Anchorage with 41 seconds remaining in the second period.
The goal ended more than 39 minutes of frustration against the defensive-minded Seawolves, who were more than happy to make the game miserable for the Mavericks and the 4,500 fans at the Mankato Civic Center.
After getting blown out 7-1 on Friday, Anchorage got good goaltending early, defended better and tried to keep the series finale scoreless, with the hope of maybe getting a power play or a timely turnover that it could convert into a goal for a potential upset against the nation’s No. 1 team in a building it hasn’t won in since 2011.
The Mavericks got a late-period power play, though, and their captain came through.
Michaelis started the play by carrying the puck into the zone and dropping it back to Parker Tuomie, who then passed to Gerads on the left wing as Michaelis found his way to the back door. Michaelis raised his stick to both call for the puck and set up his one-timer before Gerads even got the puck. Gerads went right back to him, and Michaelis hammered it in for the highlight-reel goal.
Michaelis, whose family was visiting from Germany and watching from the civic center stands, might want an editor to cut off the video clip before his “celly.”
Standing from where he scored in the right circle, Michaelis gave a big fist pump that caused him to lose his balance, and he fell on his backside before his teammates could get to him to celebrate.
The tumble might have been a bit embarrassing but not as much as a poor outing at home against the Seawolves would have been.
Minnesota State, which was also outstanding defensively and got a third shutout this season from sophomore goaltender Dryden McKay, tacked on two more goals in the third period to win 3-0 and get the series sweep. In Friday’s victory, Michaelis assisted on three of the Mavericks’ seven goals.
Michaelis is on a six-game point streak in which he has scored nine points.
Michaelis is the nation’s active career scoring leader with 133 points. With his four-point weekend, he now has 15 points on six goals and nine assists a third of the way through the regular season. That’s one point behind where he was 12 games into last season when he had eight goals and eight assists. He finished last season with a team-leading 42 points.
Much has been made of Minnesota State’s depth this season, and it has indeed come through, especially when players like Gerads and Jake Jaremko have missed games due to injury and illness. They even found out on Saturday that they have good depth on defense, too, being forced to shuffle the deck a bit after Riese Zmolek went out with a foot injury after blocking a shot on Friday.
That depth should serve the Mavericks well going forward.
But a team also needs its best players to be its best players, and Michaelis, along with his senior linemates, Tuomie and Charlie Gerard, are starting to look the part again this season.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
