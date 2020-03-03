Minnesota State won its third consecutive MacNaughton Cup as the WCHA’s regular-season champion, pulling off a feat that hasn’t been accomplished in the league for 21 years when North Dakota three-peated between 1997 and 1999.
A lot has changed since then, of course, most notably conference realignment that changed up the WCHA landscape in 2013.
Among those that left for new conferences were all the schools that had won the MacNaughton Cup since 1992, leaving behind a bunch of teams that had never touched the trophy before along with a few others that had raised it generations ago, including 1991 winner Northern Michigan, as well as Bowling Green, which won it three times in the 1980s when it was briefly the CCHA championship trophy, and Michigan Tech, which won it six times in the 1960s and ’70s.
Minnesota State has been the best team in the WCHA post-realignment, winning the MacNaughton Cup five times in the seven-year era. While the league may not be as powerful, top to bottom, as it was in the ’90s and ’00, that’s still an impressive feat.
The Mavericks shared the championship with Michigan Tech in 2016. Ferris State (2014) and Bemidji State (2017) were the only other teams to win it in this current era. Minnesota State finished second and third, respectively, those seasons.
Bemidji State had a chance to win a share of the title this past weekend. The Beavers defeated the Mavericks 3-1 on Friday night to pull within three points and put some heavy pressure on the visitors from Mankato, but MSU prevailed on Saturday, winning 4-1 to keep the trophy for itself and nab the No. 1 seed and home-ice advantage for the WCHA tournament, which begins this week.
Mavericks players celebrated Stanley Cup-style on the Sanford Center ice, with each player raising the 107-year-old, silver chalice above his head, parading it past an nice contingent of traveling MSU fans and even kissing the prize.
“It’s hard to win championships,” Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings said. “That was very evident this weekend. ... We knew it would be a very tough weekend, and it was.”
While the goal of a Frozen Four and even a national championship remain for the Mavericks, who are second in the Pairwise Rankings, keeping the MacNaughton Cup in their trophy case at the Don Brose Training Center for another year shouldn’t be taken for granted.
When realignment took place, most of the teams that ended up together in the new-look WCHA thought they could be the conference’s best team.
Ferris State won the first year and looked to be a longtime MacNaughton roadblock for Minnesota State. But they slipped, and, the last two seasons, the Bulldogs have failed to make the WCHA playoffs.
Bemidji State and Michigan Tech each have enjoyed a championship, but they’ve been all over the standings in other years, with the Beavers finishing as low as eighth and the Huskies as low as sixth.
Bowling Green has been one of the better programs in the current era but has failed to win a regular-season or playoff title. The Falcons have finished third or fourth in each of the last seven seasons.
Minnesota State has avoided the big slips to stay on top, whether it’s been year-to-year or in-season — or even in-game, such as when it erased a two-goal, third period deficit to beat Bowling Green in overtime on Jan. 18 or when scored a last-second extra-attacker goal and later won in 3-on-3 overtime to avoid a potentially disastrous upset at Alaska Anchorage on Feb. 1.
The postseason is upon us, but before it begins, take a second and appreciate another grand regular-season run by the Mavericks.
