The sun was blasting through the windows of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center prior to Minnesota State’s playoff games against Alaska Anchorage this past weekend, a sure sign that the hockey season is starting to wind down.
The season is indeed a long one. Games begin the first weekend in October, before fall really settles in, and they help get us through the long, dark winter before finishing up in the spring when the sky brightens again.
The Mavericks have made their games the hot events on cold nights in Mankato, drawing more than 4,500 people per game over this past regular season. That included six official sellouts.
That’s bucked the trend of declining attendance in other college hockey arenas, such as Minnesota’s Mariucci Arena, which drew a little more than 2,000 people per game during three Big Ten playoff games against Notre Dame this past weekend.
With students gone for spring break, Minnesota State still drew 3,090 and 3,417 for its playoff games against the Seawolves. The university did a good job trying to fill those seats, offering up special pricing for faculty, staff and alumni.
There’s been much hand-wringing about what’s gone wrong at other colleges in recent years. Some are still pointing fingers at conference realignment that took place seven years ago. Others are bemoaning high ticket prices. Still others say tastes simply have changed, especially in the Twin Cities where there are myriad sports and entertainment options.
In Mankato, though, the fans have found a taste for a winning program and a good brand of hockey.
They’re going downtown to see the Mavericks.
Minnesota State’s most-impressive crowd of the season had to be on Feb. 22, the last game of the regular season.
A sellout of 5,131 saw the WCHA’s best team host Alabama Huntsville, a last-place, two-win team that got blown out of the civic center 10-0 a night earlier.
There were lots of reasons to keep season tickets in the drawer or wait for the playoffs to start. Instead, people turned out and made it the 13th-largest crowd to see a game at the civic center.
Funny thing about MSU’s list of top home crowds: It’s no longer dominated by games against Minnesota and North Dakota like the old days when fans wanted to see those opponents.
In fact, the top five are all games over the last six seasons: Michigan Tech (5,446), St. Cloud State (5,406), Minnesota Duluth (5,375), Bowling Green (5,327) and Bemidji State (5,232).
The Bowling Green game was last year’s WCHA championship game, and the Bemidji State game was one from this year, on Jan. 25, a matchup of the top teams in the WCHA.
Minnesota State is indeed the draw in its home rink.
And that’s what you want with a program. Sure, you want the big crowds to come out to see a rivalry game or a blue blood like Minnesota, North Dakota or Boston University. But ultimately, it’s about the home team, and the Mavericks, currently ranked No. 2, have grown into one of the best teams in the country.
No team in college hockey has won more games since 2012-13 than the Mavericks since the arrival of coach Mike Hastings that season. They have 214 wins over that span with a record of 123-28-8 at home.
Fans in Mankato have been able to watch good players spend three or even all four years with the program, including Marc Michaelis, who has compiled more than 160 career points and is approaching the record for the Mavericks’ Division I era.
Great turnouts come with great expectations, and the Mavericks, who host Michigan Tech in a WCHA semifinal series this weekend, and their fans have hopes of their season continuing well into April.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 507-344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
