It was like those posthumous Elvis sightings in late ’70s and early ’80s.
Brett Favre was seen driving around Mankato in a black pickup. Brett Favre was at a Minnesota State bookstore buying Mavericks gear. Brett Favre was scouting out houses in the area to live in for a couple of weeks.
Yes, the summer of 2009 was a little strange and would get stranger once the Minnesota Vikings broke training camp in Mankato.
This week marks the 10-year anniversary of Favre joining the Vikings, something football fans on both sides of the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers never thought they’d see during the previous 17 years.
The Star Tribune this week published an oral history of the former Packers quarterback’s first year with the Vikings, starting with a media frenzy on that day in 2009 when then-coach Brad Childress picked up Favre at the airport and drove him down Highway 494 to Winter Park in Eden Prairie. The drive was shown live on TV, filmed from a helicopter overhead a la the O.J. Simpson slow-speed police chase in 1994.
That took place a few days after the Vikings left Mankato, so Favre never did make it to our little college town on the prairie.
Everyone remembers the ensuing season, of course. It was one of Favre’s best ever, and that includes seasons in which he won three MVPs and led Green Bay to two Super Bowls, winning one.
Everyone remembers how it ended, too, on that fateful day at the Superdome in New Orleans in the NFC Championship Game — the bad late-game penalty followed by a worse interception thrown by Favre.
Six months earlier, as the Vikings were preparing for training camp, Favre was playing the will-he, won’t-he game.
It seemed inevitable that he was going to end up in purple after being released by the Jets, the team he was with for one season after a nasty divorce from the Packers. But it also seemed likely that his decision would wait until the Vikings were back in the Twin Cities after their annual stint in Mankato.
Still, rumors swirled around south-central Minnesota that summer:
Favre is coming! Favre is here!
He wasn’t.
The Free Press got a few calls as Vikings players began checking in to the Sears Residence Hall at MSU.
Favre was driving around town in black SUV, said one tipster.
Said another: A black Ford F150 pickup with Mississippi license plates was cruising around campus. Favre lived in Mississippi! This couldn’t be a coincidence!
Still another said Favre was shopping at the Maverick Bookstore on the night before camp began. We actually dispatched a staff writer to the store. He reported back that indeed there was someone there who looked a little like Favre, but he was about three inches shorter than the legendary quarterback, and his name was Kurt.
One popular story that I heard from more than one person, including my next-door neighbor at the time, was that Favre had made arrangements with Minnesota Twins player Justin Morneau to rent Morneau’s home near Lake Crystal and stay there for the duration of camp instead of in the MSU dorms with the rest of the players. What a diva! (If it were true.)
Yes, Favre-mania was running wild that summer, but he never did make it to Mankato.
He didn’t come here the following summer, either, spending the summer contemplating another retirement before eventually rejoining the Vikings after camp.
The 2010 season ended up in disaster, of course, with Randy Moss’ short-lived return, Childress’ firing, the Metrodome roof collapsing and Favre’s career — and amazing ironman streak — ending in a concussed heap on the frozen turf of TCF Bank Stadium. Adding insult to injury, the Packers and Favre’s successor there, Aaron Rodgers, went on to win the Super Bowl that season.
Maybe it was karma. Maybe things would have turned out differently had Brett Favre actually come to Mankato in 2009.
Even without him here, it was a summer to remember.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 507-344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
