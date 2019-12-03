History was likely all Jaxson Stauber needed to think he had a chance to win the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s starting goaltending job this season.
Looking at the timeline of the Mavericks’ main goalies over the last few years, the opportunity to supplant the previous year’s starter wasn’t out of the question. In fact, history showed that the odds were pretty good.
Stephon Williams had an outstanding rookie season in 2012-13, winning 21 games in coach Mike Hastings’ first year at Minnesota State.
The next year, freshman Cole Huggins took the job from Williams, and he won 21 games. In 2014-15, Williams took it back from Huggins and backstopped 25 of the Mavericks’ 29 victories that year before turning pro.
Huggins started 40 of 80 games over his final two seasons, sharing time with Jason Pawloski and Aaron Nelson before graduating.
In 2017-18, graduate transfer Connor LaCouvee came in from Boston University and took the job from Pawloski, getting 23 of Minnesota State’s 29 wins.
The Mavericks brought in another grad transfer last season in Mathias Israelsson. The former Northern Michigan backup competed with freshman Dryden McKay over the first couple of months of the season before McKay took over for good.
McKay won 24 games as a freshman. His impressive run over the second half of the season earned him national rookie of the year honors by College Hockey News. And, although the WCHA snubbed him for its top freshman honors, he did land a spot on the league’s all-rookie team.
Like the other returning goaltenders on the list, McKay was going to get the first shot at starting this year.
Unlike those other goalies, though, he didn’t relinquish the job.
McKay has picked up right where he left off last season, even elevating his play.
Starting all but one game, he’s 11-1-1 for the No. 1-ranked Mavericks (12-1-1) with an amazing .954 save percentage, which ranks second in the country and a national-best 1.14 goals-against average.
In the Mavericks’ current seven-game winning streak, he’s allowed just five goals. In 13 games, he’s allowed 15 goals — 10 in even-strength play.
Stauber must have seen the writing on the wall: History wasn’t going to repeat itself. He wasn’t going to steal the job from McKay.
Last week, Stauber, who got one start — a 14-save victory at Alabama Huntsville — decided to return to junior hockey, rather than sit behind McKay for the rest of this season — if not longer.
He wanted to play, Hastings said, and, since leaving Minnesota State, he has, starting twice last week for the Sioux Falls Stampede, the team he carried to a United States Hockey League playoff championship last spring, winning both.
It’s tough to be a goalie. Only one can play, and when that one is playing well, the second one might not get much time — if any — between the posts. That’s especially true in college hockey where teams play just 34 or 36 regular-season games and goaltenders don’t necessarily need the mental and physical rest like they do in the junior and pro ranks.
On the other hand, the goalie holding the clipboard or manning the door to the bench is just an injury or a rough patch away from getting a chance.
So far, though, McKay has shown no signs of a rough patch.
This past weekend in Duluth, after his top competition at his position the team left town, McKay had his best series of the season, backstopping the Mavericks to an impressive sweep over No. 8 Minnesota Duluth. He allowed just a lone power-play goal in each game and finished the weekend with 64 saves on 66 shots.
He pretty much stole Saturday night’s win with 37 saves, including a few for the highlight reel, coming up huge when his team killed nine minutes of penalties during the back half of the second period.
With McKay rewriting history for Minnesota State’s goalies this year, perhaps he’ll be doing the same for the Mavericks as a whole at the end of the season.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
