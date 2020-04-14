He was considered one of the 10 best players in college hockey, along with one of his teammates.
He was called one of the five best goaltenders in the game, too.
Those were pretty good spots for Dryden McKay.
McKay, the sophomore goaltender for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team, didn’t win the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s top goalie on Saturday night. He lost out to Maine’s Jeremy Swayman.
Perhaps McKay should have won, but it wasn’t a robbery or an outrage as some have suggested.
What Swayman did for the Black Bears this season was pretty incredible.
However, it’s unfortunate when the supposed knock on McKay, at least in comparison to Swayman, was that he didn’t have the burden of carrying his team quite like some other goaltenders did.
Yes, McKay had the benefit of playing for the highest-scoring team in the country, and he backstopped a defense that didn’t give up a lot of shots.
But he didn’t coast because of it. He led the country in wins, shutouts, save percentage and goals-against average. Those are the big four categories for goalies.
He played in all but one game for the Mavericks and started all but two.
Swayman started and played in all but one game for Maine.
The difference, it seemed, was the number of shots the two goaltenders faced.
For McKay, 808 pucks got to him this season, and he stopped 761. Swayman saw 1,170 shots and stopped 1,099. That’s indeed a major difference.
Despite seeing so much rubber, Swayman led Maine to a record of 18-11-5 and a fourth-place finish in Hockey East. Based on the Pairwise Rankings when the season abruptly ended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 15th-ranked Black Bears would have made the NCAA tournament.
A little lower save percentage, and Maine wouldn’t have been in those positions.
Swayman was named Hockey East player of the year and was named the East’s first-team All-American by the American Hockey Coaches Association, while McKay got the West’s first-team spot, becoming the first Minnesota State goaltender in the Division I era to earn All-America honors.
McKay and the Mavericks went 31-5-2 and won the WCHA regular-season championship. They were No. 2 in the nation when the season ended.
McKay wasn’t the WCHA player of the year. That went to his teammate, forward Marc Michaelis, who was tied for third in the country in scoring with 44 points.
Maine’s top scorer had 42 points, although the Black Bears had 89 goals as a team, compared to Minnesota State’s impressive 153.
The Mavericks were one of the best teams in the country because of Michaelis and McKay and everyone else in between.
Who’s to say which player was most valuable? Was McKay comfortable in his net because he knew his team was likely to score four goals per game and give up only 22 shots? Or was the offense able to wheel and deal knowing McKay likely was going to bail them out if they made a mistake?
Sure, good teams make good goalies, but good goalies make good teams, too.
Swayman signed with the Boston Bruins, the NHL team that drafted him, after the season, forgoing his senior season.
The undrafted McKay will be back in Mankato next season for a third season.
Considering Michaelis and six other essential seniors graduated and second-team All-American defenseman Connor Mackey opted to turn pro, forgoing his senior year, it doesn’t appear the Mavericks will be the powerhouse they were this season.
That means more could be riding on McKay, and he’ll have the chance to prove his value to the country.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 507-344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
