It can be easy to criticize the Minnesota State High School League, and, indeed, the organization that oversees prep athletics and activities gets its share of condemnation every year.
Last March, for instance, it denied credentials for the state hockey tournament to The Athletic, perhaps the fastest-growing sports journalism website in the country and one that a lot of hockey fans in Minnesota subscribe to, before bowing to public pressure, much of it on social media.
When Cretin-Derham Hall basketball star Daniel Oturu was left off the all-tournament team in 2018 for “sportsmanship” reasons — presumably for his technical foul for pushing an opponent in a heated moment — the postgame punishment seemed a little too punitive, if not petty, for a player who averaged nearly 22 points per game in the tournament and made a championship-winning dunk with half a second left on the clock.
Critics of the League are back at it now, angry about a decision to not allow the Waseca boys and girls hockey teams to wear jerseys honoring a city police officer who was shot in the line of duty.
Citing a National Federation of High Schools policy, the MSHSL said the jerseys, which were made and donated by a Minnesota company, don’t comply with rules for special recognition or commemorative or memorial patches.
The Waseca jerseys, honoring officer Arik Matson, who is recovering after being shot in the head earlier this month while responding to a call, are black with blue shoulders and gold trim. “WASECA” is emblazoned in gold across the front with a blue line through it and “POLICE” printed in smaller letters underneath. A patch in the shape of a badge with 222, Matson’s badge number, adorns the right chest. Matson’s name is on the plate above the number on the back of the jerseys.
Clearly, neither the MSHSL nor the NFHS were consulted when the jerseys were made, as other schools and teams have found out over the years when trying to have there own special events.
Among the issues are the name on the back not belonging to the player wearing the jersey and the word police not being a proper identifier.
“We’re not the Waseca police; we’re the Waseca Bluejays,” Waseca activities director Joe Hedervare said.
Still, considering the cause, the MSHSL’s decision has created quite the uproar, with even a state senator writing a letter to the MSHSL, urging it to “reverse course.”
“There is a time for following rules and guidelines, but this is a time for compassion,” Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, wrote.
Hedervare said the teams are complying with the rules, adding that it would be a little ironic not to, considering they’re trying to honor someone who got hurt while trying to uphold the law.
“People feel very, very very passionate about this, but rules are rules,” Hedervare said. “We’re trying to honor a police officer here, someone fighting for his life, and we’re not willing to follow the High School League rules?”
Teams have and will continue to wear the jerseys in pregame warmups at all games this season. After warmups at home games, several of the jerseys have been hung up on display in the rink, while parents and friends have worn others.
“Ever since we’ve gotten communication from the High School League about it, our message hasn’t changed,” Hedervare said. “We’re a close-knit community of 10,000 people. The kids wantd to pay it forward and work in a bigger forum, play a role in the community and raise awareness for a good cause.
“They’re out there playing a game. Sometimes it’s hard to understand, but it’s a learning situation. What they’re doing is still incredibly positive.”
In some ways, the MSHSL’s decision — and the ensuing criticism — have shined even more light on the cause.
“The message is out there,” Hedervare said.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 507-344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
