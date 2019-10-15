The Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s great depth was tested already on the first weekend of the regular season.
With two important seniors, Parker Tuomie and Nick Rivera, out with injuries on Friday and only Tuomie returning on Saturday, the Mavericks still cruised to a pair of victories over Arizona State, an NCAA tournament team a year ago, by scores of 4-1 and 5-0.
There were still plenty of familiar faces in Minnesota State’s lineup from a loaded roster that returns 20 skaters and its top goaltender from last season. But, it appeared, rookies Lucas Sowder, Ryan Sandelin and Cade Borchardt fit right in, and sophomore forward Chris Van Os-Shaw looked more comfortable than at any time after joining the team in mid-December.
Sowder had a three-point weekend, including two assists on Friday and his first goal on Saturday, and Sandelin scored on Saturday. Borchardt played Friday but moved back to the stands when Tuomie returned. Van Os-Shaw didn’t score, but he put nine shots on goal in the series. Only senior Marc Michaelis, with 10 — three of which went in for goals — had more.
Two games in, coach Mike Hastings and his staff can take some comfort in knowing the team will be all right if and when injuries strike.
And they will, because in a sport like hockey, injuries are pretty much inevitable.
Besides the preseason injuries to Tuomie, Rivera and highly touted freshman Nathan Smith, who has yet to see the ice, two more important players didn’t finish Saturday’s game against the Sun Devils.
Michaelis, the WCHA’s Preseason Player of the Year, left the game part way through the third period with what appeared to be an upper-body injury of some kind (not a head injury).
That came after junior Dallas Gerads took a charge and a high hit from Arizona State’s Steenn Pasichnuk. Gerads did not return to the game after the play, which came in the final minute of the second period and resulted in the game-changing major power play for the Mavericks. Early in the third period, Minnesota State scored twice during the penalty, turning a 1-0 lead into a 3-0 advantage.
Minnesota State was fortunate not to come out of the series in worse shape, as Saturday’s game got a bit chippy in the third period.
Although he didn’t have an immediate update, Hastings didn’t seem overly concerned with either injury on Saturday, which should bode well for the Mavericks. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be 100% healthy when North Dakota comes to town this weekend.
And although you never want to lose a potential Hobey Baker Award candidate like Michaelis for any length of time, the kind of depth the Mavericks have should temper any temptation to rush a player back onto the ice before he’s ready, especially in October of what every team hopes ends up being a 6 ½-month season.
There have been times in the past when the Mavericks’ talents didn’t run this deep, when, as Hastings would say, forwards could count to 12 and defensemen to 6 and know their ice time was safe.
That’s not the case with this team. Competition for playing time is fierce when the team is fully healthy and still strong when bumps, bruises or worse knock a regular out of the lineup.
On Saturday, the Mavericks had seven scratches. Four of those were healthy. None seems to be the type of player who is only filling a roster spot, a practice player who will maybe play only a game or two a season during his four years.
There’s a particular WCHA coach, who, in the past, has looked at the Mavericks’ line chart prior to games against them and said he’d gladly take MSU’s scratches for his squad.
Wait until he sees this year’s.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
