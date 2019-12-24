It was in the late summer of 2010 that Penn State announced it was adding hockey as a Division I sport.
That event sparked a domino rally of conference realignment that would overshadow almost everything else that happened in college hockey during the next 10 years.
With old conferences breaking up, new leagues emerging and more shuffling announced this past summer, the 2010s were indeed the decade of change in the sport.
Few programs in the country saw more significant change over the last 10 years than Minnesota State.
When the decade began, the Mavericks were stuck near the bottom of the old Western Collegiate Hockey Association, finishing 11th twice in a conference that was about to be blown up.
As the decade draws to a close, Minnesota State is the best team in the new WCHA. The Mavericks are ranked second in the country, dropping down a spot last week after a five-week run at No. 1.
Here are the 10 most significant stories in college hockey, as they relate to Minnesota State, during the last decade, in chronological order:
1. Winds of change: Penn State’s announcement put in motion the Big Ten hockey conference, meaning Minnesota and Wisconsin would be leaving the WCHA. In 2011, six other WCHA schools decided they, too, would be departing and formed the National Collegiate Hockey Conference for 2013. Minnesota State, along with other left-behind programs, was left to revamp the WCHA.
2. Jutting out, Hastings in: In 2012, after going 12-24-2 and failing to get out of the first round of the WCHA playoffs for the ninth year in a row, Troy Jutting was fired as Mavericks coach. He had been coach for 12 seasons and had a record of 184-224-55. Minnesota State made a savvy move by hiring Mike Hastings as the Mavericks’ third head coach.
3. Immediate impact: In 2012-13, Hastings’ first season, the Mavericks doubled their win total from the year before, going 24-14-3 and finishing in a tie for fourth place in the WCHA. Led by Matt Leitner, Eriah Hayes and rookie goaltender Stephon Williams, MSU also won its first-round playoff series and got to the WCHA Final Five and the NCAA tournament for the first time in 10 years.
4. Shuffle function: Conference realignment officially took place prior to the 2013-14 season. Minnesota State finished in second place in the “new” WCHA, as one of its new rivals, Ferris State, took the regular-season title. The Mavericks, however, claimed the Broadmoor Trophy, winning the Final Five in Grand Rapids, Michigan, behind freshman goalie Cole Huggins’ MVP efforts.
5. Fantastic ’14-15: The Mavericks went 29-8-3 in 2014-15, winning their first MacNaughton Cup, as well as the last Final Five played in St. Paul. Brad McClure had a five-goal weekend at the Xcel Energy Center, including a natural hat trick in the title game. MSU entered the NCAA tournament ranked No. 1 but was upset by 16th-seed RIT in the first round on a controversial goal.
6. Home improvement: After years of waiting, the city of Mankato finally got state funding to upgrade the downtown civic center and hockey arena. Completed before the 2015-16 season, improvements included new locker rooms, offices, training facilities and other amenities to make the building the full-time home for MSU’s men’s and women’s hockey teams. The project made the arena one of the best buildings in the WCHA.
7. Here to stay: After winning national coach of the year following the 2014-15 season, Minnesota State gave Hastings a new eight-year contract. In the spring of 2017, the university tore up that agreement and inked the coach to an unprecedented 10-year deal that paid him roughly $336,000 per year. Hastings, a three-time WCHA coach of the year, has a 198-82-22 record (.692) in his time with the Mavericks.
8. Big-time players: The Mavericks went 29-10-1 in 2017-18, led by senior forward C.J. Suess. He became Minnesota State’s first-ever WCHA player of the year and first top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. Suess was named a first-team All-American, too, joining Matt Leitner (2015), Daniel Brickley (2017) and Zach Palmquist (2016) as other MSU All-Americans from the decade.
9. Game of the decade: The Mavericks’ school-record-setting 32nd win in 2018-19 was one for the ages. Trailing Bowling Green 2-0 in the first WCHA playoff championship to take place in Mankato, MSU pulled off a miracle comeback in front of 5,327 fans. With goalie Dryden McKay pulled for an extra attacker, Jake Jaremko and Connor Mackey scored goals in the final 1:44 of the third period. Nick Rivera then won it at 1:37 of overtime.
10. More changes coming: In the summer of 2019, Minnesota State and six other WCHA schools stunned the college hockey world with a surprise announcement: They would be leaving the league after the 2020-21 season to form a new conference. As this decade closes, details remain thin on what’s to come, but realignment is sure to be a continuing topic when the 2020s begin.
