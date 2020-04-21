Midnight, Central Time, was approaching, and, all of a sudden, I couldn’t figure out my computer.
It was Oct. 13, 2000, and I was in the press box of the World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado. I had just finished writing my first Minnesota State men’s hockey game story for The Free Press — a 6-2 MSU loss to Colorado College — and it was time to relay it back to Mankato.
Only I couldn’t find the phone connection.
There was no wireless then. It was still the dial-up modem era. But this was operator error.
I picked up the laptop, spun it around, turned it upside down and sideways several times. Other people in the press box looked at it, too, and they couldn’t find the plug-in either.
It made no sense.
The seconds turned to minutes and the flop sweat started to form on my forehead.
“I’m going to blow my first deadline,” I thought. “I’m going to get fired. After one game.”
Finally, with moments to spare, the Colorado College sports information director noticed a spot on the side of the machine and pushed it. Out popped a tiny, spring-loaded square with some copper wires crossing the opening. It was a rather dubious feature of computer engineering, but, sure enough, I stuck the phone cord into the hollow square and was able to dial in to The Free Press’ server.
The story was sent and published in the next morning’s newspaper.
I’d live to write another day.
Another day turned into 20 seasons of covering the Mavericks — and nearly two decades of covering other sports — for The Free Press.
That run has come to an end as I am making a career change.
It was a tough decision, probably the toughest since deciding in the summer of 2000 to accept a job at The Free Press and move with my family from St. Paul to Mankato.
We thought we’d be here for just a couple of years, tops. I’d get a few good clips, and it would be off to another newspaper somewhere.
There are a lot of people with similar stories in this community. They think they’re just passing through • for a career stepping stone or a master’s degree • and they end up putting down roots and calling it home because it’s a great community.
It’s still going to be home for me and my family. We’re not leaving town.
I’m just leaving the sportswriting life that I’ve loved for so many years. I probably could have done it for 20 more years, but the timing was right for a new opportunity — and as many, many hockey coaches and players have said to me over the years, “You have to take advantage of your opportunities when you get them.”
I’m going to miss our newsroom. I’m going to miss the press box. I’m going to miss Friday and Saturday nights at the civic center (which has had five different names in my time covering MSU hockey) and other arenas.
People have come up to me in recent years and said that the Mavericks must be more fun to cover now because they’re so good.
Indeed, they’ve been impressive and fun to watch. They’re relevant nationally and, as the person who’s chronicled them the most in print and online, I’ve appreciated that there’s more interest in them both near and far.
But, I say, they’ve always been fun to cover. Win, lose or tie; triumph, defeat or heartbreak, the job remains the same: Tell the story.
Tell the story about a phantom goal in Madison, a line brawl in Grand Forks, a championship celebration in Bemidji.
Tell the story about an epic playoff series against Minnesota, an unlikely comeback against Denver and last year’s “Mankato Miracle” against Bowling Green.
Tell the story about a 17-game unbeaten streak, a few 10-game winning streaks and six gut-wrenching losses in the NCAA tournament.
To quote Dickie Dunn, the sportswriter in the movie “Slap Shot,” from that first, flop-sweat-drenched story in Colorado in 2000, to that tearful afternoon five weeks ago when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the chance at a championship, “I tried to capture the spirit of the thing.”
Shane Frederick is now the former Free Press sports editor and staff writer. You can still follow him on Twitter @puckato. Reach him by email at shane.frederick@gmail.com.
