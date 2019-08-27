There were no guarantees that bringing professional softball and high-level women’s soccer to the south-central Minnesota would be successful when those ideas were hatched last year.
The Aussie Peppers, which consisted mostly of Australian national team players prepping for this fall’s Olympic softball qualifier, called Caswell Park home and drew a total of 10,000 fans to its 23 home games in the National Pro Fastpitch league.
The Mankato United Soccer Club played in the Women’s Premier Soccer League, whose teams are rostered mostly with current and former Division I college players. United, which had several players from D-II Minnesota State, had 200-300 people at each of its five home games at the Caswell North Soccer Complex.
Both organizations were honored in recent days for their rookie-year efforts and deservedly so.
The Peppers’ front office personnel were named NPF Executives of the Year by Softball America, and United was named Central Region co-Franchise of the Year by the WPSL.
“It’s pretty cool, pretty unexpected,” Peppers general manager Matt Mangulis said. “I didn’t know anyone took notice, but someone did. For never having a pro team here before, I guess we did all right. ... It’s no secret that Mankato is a strong softball community; we just built on that strength.”
The rest of the Peppers front office included chief operating officer Mike Brielmaier, assistant general manager Alyssa Carver and special liaison to Softball Australia Dan Nessler. Mangulis also mentioned the many volunteers, interns and others who made the summer a success.
Mankato United general manager Rustin Luedtke echoed those sentiments, lauding volunteers and committee members when talking about the soccer club’s success.
“It’s exciting stuff,” he said. “Words can’t really explain it. We’re just super-excited about what happened in our first year.”
Besides the franchise award, United forward Jenny Vetter — a Mankato East grad and current MSU player — was named the Central Region’s co-Offensive Player of the Year and goalkeeper Maggie Smither of South Dakota State was named the region’s Defensive Player of the Year and Golden Glove Award winner.
Both GMs are optimistic that the two teams will return to North Mankato next year.
Luedtke, whose team went 6-1-3 to tie for first place in the region but missed the playoff by one goal, said officials plan to start recruiting soon for next summer’s roster.
“Soccer has grown substantially in our community over the last few years,” Luedtke said. “The way Mankato has embraced soccer, it shows where we can go and will go."
The Peppers, who finished the summer with a 12-31-1 record, and the NPF are in a bit of a different situation, as most of the league’s teams were made up of national teams that are now in the process of trying to qualify for next summer’s Olympics.
Some of those teams will be in Tokyo for the Summer Games, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be other players looking to play pro ball. For instance, if Australia doesn't come out of the Asia-Oceania qualifier Sept. 24-29 in Shanghai, the country will turn its focus to 2024.
“We are talking about next year,” Mangulis said. “The league will look different next year. But there will still be players who need to compete at a high level and who still need those games.”
The Aussie Peppers and Mankato United SC brought quality competition to this community this summer. If and when they return next summer it should only get better.
