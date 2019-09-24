A year ago, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team was picked to finish first in the WCHA by the conference’s coaches in the annual preseason poll conducted by The Free Press.
The Mavericks were the defending MacNaughton Cup champions but lost a lot from that team, including league player of the year C.J. Suess, fellow high-scoring seniors Zeb Knutson and Brad McClure, goaltender Connor LaCouvee and do-it-all defenseman Daniel Brickley, who opted to forgo his senior season to sign an NHL contract.
All of those departures left several questions about the Minnesota State’s prospects in September of 2018, while teams like Northern Michigan and Bowling Green were loaded with top returners at all three positions. Yet the coaches still gave the nod to the Mavericks, over the Wildcats and Falcons, perhaps out of deference to the defending champs or maybe because they knew what was to come.
After jumping out to a good start amid a tough early schedule, the Mavericks ended up having an historic year, winning a school-record 32 games, going 21-1-0 at home and claiming their fourth MacNaughton in five years before winning the Jeff Sauer Trophy as WCHA playoff champion.
They hardly missed a beat minus the players mentioned above, as forwards Marc Michaelis and Parker Tuomie and defensemen Ian Scheid and Connor Mackey continued their ascent as top college hockey players, and freshman Dryden McKay stepped right into the Mavericks’ goal and kept things clean between the pipes.
With all of those players back — and then some — picking Minnesota State this year made much more sense for the coaches, as well as for media covering the league.
“They’re certainly the WCHA favorite, maybe the national favorite,” Lake Superior State coach Damon Whitten said during last week’s preseason conference call.
Both the coaches and media overwhelmingly tabbed Michaelis as preseason player of the year and incoming freshman Nathan Smith as preseason rookie of the year, too.
Max Coatta is the only regular player from last season’s end-of-the-year lineup no longer on the team, having graduated. Of the other departures, only grad-transfer goaltender Mathias Israelsson got significant playing time, and eight of his 10 appearances came in October and November before McKay took hold of the position for good.
Last season ended up being a memorable one. People in Mankato won’t soon forget the last game at the civic center, the come-from-behind 3-2 overtime victory over Bowling Green in the WCHA playoff championship game in which the Mavericks erased a 2-0 deficit in the game’s final two minutes.
A week after the Mankato Miracle, of course, came the Disappointment at the Dunk, the 6-3 loss to Providence at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, in which the Friars overcame MSU’s 3-0 first-period lead to win the first-round NCAA tournament game.
Certainly that memory is in the back of all the returning players’ minds as they hit the ice for preseason practices.
But their successes should be, too.
“I think every year is a restart for everybody,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said during the conference call. “Everybody’s looking forward to a new start, and that’s exactly what it is. You can’t get to March without starting in September into October and earning your way to where you want to be at the end.”
With so much back this season, expectations will not only be to win another WCHA championship but also to finally make some real noise at the national tournament.
“(With) each day that clicks away, were hoping we’re making some steps so that we can be better,” Hastings said.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
