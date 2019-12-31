The Minnesota State men’s hockey team that showed up at 3M Arena at Mariucci late Saturday afternoon was unrecognizable, compared to the one that won 15 games and was No. 1 in the country for five weeks over the first half of the season.
Losing 7-2 to St. Cloud State in the first game of the Mariucci Classic, the Mavericks played a baffling game that was all but over just 3 ½ minutes into the second period when the Huskies took a 4-0 lead.
The Mavericks’ normally dynamic forwards looked lost. Their shut-down defensive corps, which was without injured Connor Mackey, looked lost. And their standout goaltender wasn’t sharp enough to bail them out.
If there was any life in Minnesota State’s game when Parker Tuomie scored at the 5:45 mark, it was wiped out a mere 92 seconds later when St. Cloud’s unknown rookie, Zach Okabe, delivered his fourth goal of the game — and the dagger — to make it 5-1.
To lose to a good team, as the Mavericks did in their previous game at Northern Michigan is one thing. To not be competitive is another.
Mavericks senior center and co-captain Marc Michaelis called the game “a complete meltdown,” one “that’s going to stick with us until the last game of the year in the playoffs.”
Michaelis said those words on Sunday following his team’s impressive and much-needed bounce-back win against Bemidji State.
The Beavers lost to Minnesota 5-2 in Saturday’s second game, although it was much closer than the final score, which included two empty-net goals in the final 77 seconds, indicated. Bemidji State led 1-0 and 2-1, and the Gophers, who were held to just 18 shots on goal for the game, scored the game-winner with 2:50 remaining in the game.
The Mavericks and Beavers didn’t want to play each other on Sunday. Both coaches admitted as much after their game, since they’re scheduled to play each other four times in WCHA play over the second half of the season and could certainly meet again in the conference playoffs.
“But both of us earned our way to this game,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said, tongue-in-cheek, of the consolation matchup between league rivals.
Indeed, the Mavericks would rather have showed off who they really are against the Gophers in front of a bigger crowd and a region-wide TV audience, rather than against a team they’re going to see again in less than a month.
No matter who the Mavericks played on Sunday, though, their biggest opponent was themselves.
They needed to fight off whatever crept into the St. Cloud State game and get back to doing what made them one of the best teams in the country over the first half of the season.
Minnesota State did that with a dominant first period that included both of the game’s goals and a 15-4 shots-on-goal advantage, as well as with an equally impressive display of sacrifice, blocking six shots in a late-game penalty kill to preserve the shutout win.
A sports psychologist might advise a team to “flush” that clunker against the Huskies. Forget about it and move on.
But Michaelis is right: While the Mavericks shouldn’t dwell on that game, they should keep it in the back of their minds for the rest of the season.
There’s too much parity in college hockey to take a night off.
“For us it’s a good finish to a weekend that we didn’t quite get to where we wanted to, but we can learn from that,” coach Mike Hastings said after the Bemidji State victory. “I think you’ve got to fail sometimes to grow, and that’s going to be our focus this week.”
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.